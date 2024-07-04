In brief Simplifying... In brief In response to the Hathras tragedy, Uttar Pradesh is developing detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all gatherings, ensuring adequate civic amenities.

Developing SOPs to prevent stampedes

UP to develop SOPs for gatherings to prevent Hathras-like tragedy

What's the story Following the tragic stampede in Hathras that claimed 121 lives, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Social Welfare Asim Arun announced on Wednesday that the state government is developing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for large gatherings. The move, initiated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aims to prevent such incidents in the future. "Permission for events would be granted only if the 'basic, minimum' conditions for amenities are met," Arun said.

Detailed SOPs

SOPs to address crowd management and civic amenities

Arun explained that the new SOPs will apply to all gatherings, regardless of size. "The state will have a more detailed SOP now for any such gathering, whether it has 1,000 or 100,000 people," he said. The procedures will address civic amenities such as toilets, water tankers and escape points. "All future permissions would be granted only if these amenities are taken care of either by the organisers themselves or by a government agency," Arun added.

Event mismanagement

Organisers' negligence contributed to Hathras tragedy

Regarding the Hathras stampede, Arun pointed out several instances of negligence by the organizers of the tragic event. These included inadequate parking space, leading to buses being parked on the national highway, and insufficient entry and exit routes. He suggested that better planning could have prevented the tragedy. An FIR has already been lodged against event organizers for exceeding the permitted limit of 80,000 attendees, with numbers swelling to over 250,000.

Investigation underway

Judicial inquiry ordered into Hathras stampede incident

The stampede was reportedly triggered by a rush for dust stirred up by the car of self-styled godman Narayan Sakar Hari, or Bhole Baba. The FIR alleges that Hari's aides, known as sevadars, stopped the crowd from approaching him, leading to people rushing and falling on each other. However, Baba, whose real name is Suraj Pal Singh, has not been named in the police case.

Godman's response

Bhole Baba expresses condolences, threatens legal action

On Wednesday night, the godman issued a statement expressing condolences to the families of the deceased and declared he would take legal action against "anti-social elements" that allegedly engineered the chaos. Meanwhile, state police chief Prashant Kumar said that any action against him would be based on facts that comes to light during the ongoing investigation.