Jaishankar discusses border issues with Chinese counterpart at SCO summit
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Thursday. They discussed an "early resolution of remaining issues in the border areas," agreeing to intensify efforts through diplomatic and military channels, the minister added. Jaishankar also stressed the need of respecting the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and maintaining peace in border areas for bilateral ties between India and China.
Why does this story matter?
India-China ties are at their lowest point in six decades. The border conflagration escalated in June 2020, when around 20 Indian soldiers were killed in clashes in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. Since then, both sides have held multiple rounds of talks to restore peace and tranquility along the LAC. So far, both parties have effectively facilitated disengagement at five friction points: Galwan, the north and south banks of Pangong Tso, and Patrolling Points 15 and 17A in the Gogra-Hot Springs area.
Jaishankar stresses on mutual respect, sensitivity, and interest
In a post on X, Jaishankar underlined the three principles that would guide India-China bilateral ties: mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest. A press release by the Ministry of External Affairs stated that the ministers agreed that prolonging the current situation in the border areas was not in the interest of either side. "EAM highlighted the need to redouble efforts to achieve complete disengagement from the remaining areas in Eastern Ladakh and restore border peace and tranquility," it said.
Visuals from the meeting
Jaishankar reaffirms importance of bilateral agreements
Jaishankar also stressed the "importance of fully abiding by relevant bilateral agreements, protocols, and understandings reached between the two Governments in the past," the press release stated. In addition to border issues, the two ministers exchanged views on global situations. Jaishankar extended India's support for China's presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) next year. He is leading the Indian delegation at the 24th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State (SCO Summit).