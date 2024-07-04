In brief Simplifying... In brief At the SCO summit, India's Jaishankar discussed border issues with his Chinese counterpart, emphasizing the need for mutual respect, sensitivity, and interest to guide their bilateral ties.

He urged for efforts to achieve complete disengagement from remaining areas in Eastern Ladakh, restoring border peace.

Jaishankar also reaffirmed the importance of adhering to past bilateral agreements and protocols, while expressing India's support for China's upcoming SCO presidency. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

India and China discuss border issues

Jaishankar discusses border issues with Chinese counterpart at SCO summit

By Chanshimla Varah 12:25 pm Jul 04, 202412:25 pm

What's the story External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Thursday. They discussed an "early resolution of remaining issues in the border areas," agreeing to intensify efforts through diplomatic and military channels, the minister added. Jaishankar also stressed the need of respecting the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and maintaining peace in border areas for bilateral ties between India and China.

Context

Why does this story matter?

India-China ties are at their lowest point in six decades. The border conflagration escalated in June 2020, when around 20 Indian soldiers were killed in clashes in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. Since then, both sides have held multiple rounds of talks to restore peace and tranquility along the LAC. So far, both parties have effectively facilitated disengagement at five friction points: Galwan, the north and south banks of Pangong Tso, and Patrolling Points 15 and 17A in the Gogra-Hot Springs area.

Guiding principles

Jaishankar stresses on mutual respect, sensitivity, and interest

In a post on X, Jaishankar underlined the three principles that would guide India-China bilateral ties: mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest. A press release by the Ministry of External Affairs stated that the ministers agreed that prolonging the current situation in the border areas was not in the interest of either side. "EAM highlighted the need to redouble efforts to achieve complete disengagement from the remaining areas in Eastern Ladakh and restore border peace and tranquility," it said.

Twitter Post

Visuals from the meeting

Bilateral commitments

Jaishankar reaffirms importance of bilateral agreements

Jaishankar also stressed the "importance of fully abiding by relevant bilateral agreements, protocols, and understandings reached between the two Governments in the past," the press release stated. In addition to border issues, the two ministers exchanged views on global situations. Jaishankar extended India's support for China's presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) next year. He is leading the Indian delegation at the 24th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State (SCO Summit).