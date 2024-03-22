Next Article

PM Modi arrived in Bhutan on Friday

Explained: Significance of PM Modi's 2-day Bhutan visit

By Riya Baibhawi 11:51 am Mar 22, 202411:51 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday embarked on a two-day official visit to Bhutan. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has indicated that the PM's trip is in line with the "tradition of regular high-level exchanges" between both countries. The visit emphasizes New Delhi's "Neighbourhood First Policy," it added. The visit holds significant importance as it is likely to be the PM's final international tour before the Lok Sabha elections kick off next month.

Indo-Bhutan ties

Here's why Indo-Bhutan ties matter

The MEA describes the relationship between India and Bhutan as an unparalleled and long-standing partnership, rooted in mutual trust, understanding, and goodwill. Since the early 1960s, India has been a significant development ally for Bhutan, contributing financial aid for its socio-economic growth. Formal diplomatic ties were established between the two nations in 1968. At present, the Indo-Bhutan Friendship Treaty of 1949—updated in 2007—governs the bilateral relationship between two countries.

Gelephu project

Bhutan's Gelephu Mindfulness City Project

In Thimpu, PM Modi is expected to pledge India's backing for Bhutan's ambitious "Gelephu Mindfulness City" project. This initiative was unveiled last December by the Bhutanese King with the aim of establishing a significant economic hub in Gelephu, which is located on Bhutan's southern border with Assam. Several bilateral connectivity projects, including a cross-border rail link between Gelephu and Kokrajhar in Assam, are also likely to be discussed during the PM's visit.

PM's itinerary

PM Modi's itinerary during his visit to Bhutan

During his trip, PM Modi is scheduled to meet with Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his father Jigme Singye Wangchuck, as well as his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay. Given that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is already in place in India following the announcement of election dates, no major policy decisions or significant agreements are anticipated during this visit.

China-Bhutan relationship

Increasing Chinese influence on Bhutan

The PM's visit to the Himalayan country amidst a backdrop of India consistently expressing concern about China's increasing influence in Bhutan. New Delhi is apprehensive about a potential agreement between Thimphu and Beijing that could involve trading Doklam, situated near the tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China, for disputed territories in the north. Last year, Bhutan and China signed an agreement for a joint technical team to work on the "delimitation and demarcation" of the boundary between the two nations.

Watch: PM Modi arrives in Paro, Bhutan