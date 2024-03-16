Next Article

Bhajan singer Anuradha Paudwal joins BJP

By Chanshimla Varah 02:28 pm Mar 16, 202402:28 pm

What's the story Acclaimed singer Anuradha Paudwal, best known for crooning devotional songs (bhajans), has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. She was welcomed by BJP MP Anil Baluni and other leaders with a bouquet and certificate of primary membership in Delhi. To recall, Paudwal was among the hundreds of artists who performed during the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January. She sang the Ram Bhajan.

I am happy that I am joining the government: Paudwal

After joining the party, Paudwal told the media, "I am happy that I am joining the government which has a deep connection with Sanatan (Dharma). It is my good fortune that I am joining BJP today." Her admission into the BJP came shortly after Ajay Pratap Singh, a BJP Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh, resigned after not getting renominated.

Paudwal's political ambitions and recent performances

However, it remains unclear if she will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "I don't know yet; whatever suggestion they give me," Paudwal answered, when asked about her potential participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, other reports claim the singer may contest the upcoming elections on the BJP's ticket from Karnataka, her birthplace.

Watch: Paudwal joins BJP in Delhi

Who is Paudwal

Paudwal's foray into politics comes after a successful career in Bollywood, where she is celebrated for her melodious voice and numerous hit songs. In addition to having an array of devotional songs, bhajans, mantras, and stotras to her credit, the national award-winning singer has sung in hit Bollywood movies like Aashiqui, Ram Lakhan, Saajan, and Dil. She was also conferred the Padma Shri award in 2017 for her work.