PM announces LPG price cut by Rs. 100

International Women's Day: Modi announces cut in LPG cylinder prices

By Snehadri Sarkar 09:56 am Mar 08, 202409:56 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a Rs. 100 reduction in the prices of LPG gas cylinders on the occasion of International Women's Day. "This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti," PM Modi tweeted. The PM also added that the move aims to improve the well-being of families, which is in line with the Centre's commitment to empowering women and ensuring "ease of living" for them.

Centre's recent boost under PMUY

On Thursday, the Centre had also extended its targeted cooking gas subsidy of Rs. 300 per 14.2-kg cylinder under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) till 2024-25. For FY25, the total expenditure under the scheme is estimated at Rs. 12,000 crore, and the subsidy will be credited directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts. The government launched PMUY in May 2016 to provide deposit-free LPG connections to adult women of poor households.

Prices of commercial LPG cylinders earlier hiked by Rs. 25

The announcement came a week after the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) announced a price hike for 19kg commercial LPG gas cylinders on March 1. With the price hike, the 19-kg commercial LPG gas cylinder was available for Rs. 1,795.00 in Delhi. The revised prices of commercial cylinders in Mumbai were Rs. 1,749, Rs. 1,911 in Kolkata, and Rs. 1,960.50 in Chennai.

Modi greets nation on International Women's Day

In another post on X, the prime minister saluted the strength and courage of India's Nari Shakti. "Greetings on International Women's Day! We salute the strength, courage, and resilience of our Nari Shakti and laud their accomplishments across various fields. Our government is committed to empowering women through initiatives in education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology and more," he said. "This is also reflected in our accomplishments in the last decade," he wrote in his post.