Next Article

Domestic gas cylinder prices have remained the same

Prices of commercial LPG cylinders now up by Rs. 25

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 11:21 am Mar 01, 202411:21 am

What's the story Starting today (March 1), government-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased the prices of 19kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs. 25. The new retail price is Rs. 1,795 in Delhi, Rs. 1,749 in Mumbai, Rs. 1,960 in Chennai and Rs. 1,911 in Kolkata. This marks the second month in a row that commercial gas cylinder prices have risen.

Hikes

Price changes of commercial gas cylinders in recent months

Back on December 1, 2023, commercial gas cylinder rates were raised by Rs. 21 across various locations in India. However, on New Year's Eve 2024, the price of 19kg commercial cooking gas dropped by Rs. 39.50 per cylinder. Today's price hike comes after the February 1 increase when 19kg gas cylinder rates went up by Rs. 14.

Prices

Domestic LPG cylinder prices remain stable

Despite changes in commercial LPG cylinder prices, domestic gas cylinder prices have remained the same. A 14.2kg LPG cylinder currently costs Rs. 903 in Delhi, Rs. 929 in Kolkata, Rs. 902.50 in Mumbai, and Rs. 918.50 in Chennai. State-owned companies like Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) adjust cooking gas prices on the first day of each month based on the previous month's average international price.