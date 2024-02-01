This is the third death of an Indian student in the US in a week

What's the story An Indian-origin student was found dead in Cincinnati in the United States (US) on Wednesday. The circumstances leading to the student's death are unclear, reports said, adding that an investigation is underway. This is the third death of an Indian student in the US in a week. According to government estimates, over 400 students from India have died or were killed abroad since 2018.

Last week, Neel Acharya, an Indian student enrolled at Purdue University in Indiana, was found dead. Earlier in January, Akul Dhawan, an 18-year-old freshman at the University of Illinois, was reported dead after going missing. His autopsy indicated signs of hypothermia consistent with exposure to freezing conditions. In the same month, two Indian students, Gattu Dinesh and Nikesh, were found dead in their shared apartment in Connecticut. Their deaths were linked to a gas leak; however, it wasn't officially confirmed.

Last week, reports emerged of a shocking murder in which an Indian student, Vivek Saini, was hammered to death by a homeless drug addict in Georgia, United States (US). Moreover, in November 2023, an Indian student, Aaditya Adlakha, pursuing PhD at the University of Cincinnati Medical School, was fatally shot in his car in Ohio. There have been increasing reports of violence against Asians and instances of racial and ethnic discrimination toward Indian students in the US.