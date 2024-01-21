Maldives: 13-year-old dies after president denies approval for Indian plane

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 21, 2024

A 13-year-old Maldivian boy died after President Muizzu denied approval for Indian plane

A 13-year-old Maldivian boy, battling a brain tumor and stroke, died on Saturday after Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu allegedly refused to allow an Indian Dornier aircraft to be used for his medical evacuation. The boy's family had requested an air ambulance to transport him from the remote island of Wilmington in Gaaf Alif Villingili to the Maldivian capital, Male, for advanced medical care. The incident took place amid growing diplomatic tensions between India and the Maldives.

Family's distress calls unanswered, protests erupt

The boy experienced a stroke on Wednesday night, prompting his family to seek an aerial transfer to Male. However, their calls were unanswered until Thursday morning, resulting in a critical 16-hour delay. Following this, the family protested near the Gaaf Alif Villingili hospital, expressing their anger over the delay. "We called Island Aviation to get him to Male immediately after the stroke but they did not answer our calls," his father told Adhahu.

Aasandha Company Limited responds to incident

On Saturday evening, Aasandha Company Limited, the company in charge of medical evacuations, released a statement acknowledging the boy's unfortunate passing and offering condolences to the grieving family. However, it claimed to have started the evacuation process promptly upon receiving the request but cited a last-minute "technical glitch" as the reason for the delay. Meanwhile, Maldives MP Meekail Naseem wrote on social media, "People shouldn't have to pay with their lives to satisfy the President's animosity toward India."

Aasandha Company Limited shared statement on X

India-Maldives relations strained after President Muizzu took office

Diplomatic tensions between India and the Maldives have increased in recent months, notably since President Muizzu took office last November. He has signaled a shift in foreign policy, favoring closer ties with China over India. Muizzu also gave an ultimatum to India to withdraw its army from the island nation. Bilateral relations were further strained when a Maldives minister accused India of targeting the country and claimed that India faces challenges competing with the Maldives in beach tourism.