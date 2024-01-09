Maldives tourism body condemns anti-Modi comments amid India diplomatic row

The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) on Tuesday condemned the derogatory remarks by some now-suspended Maldivian ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India. Terming India as one of the closest neighbors and allies of the Maldives, the MATI said New Delhi has always been a "first responder" to crises throughout the island country's history. The tourism body said it was grateful for the "close relationship" both the Indian government and people maintain with the Maldives.

Why does this story matter?

The statement came amid a diplomatic row between the two neighboring countries after several Maldivian politicians, including three ministers, made derogatory remarks mocking PM Modi and his recent Lakshadweep visit. The controversy started with now-suspended deputy minister Mariyam Shiuna calling the Indian PM a "clown" and a "puppet of Israel" in a series of now-deleted X posts. Separately, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu earlier asked India to withdraw its military from the island nation to protect the Maldivian democracy.﻿

MATI lauds India's role in Maldives's tourism recovery

Reacting to the controversy, the MATI acknowledged India's key role in boosting the Maldives's tourism industry, especially helping it recover during the COVID-19 pandemic. "A contributor that has greatly assisted our recovery efforts during COVID-19, right after we re-opened our borders. Since then, India has continued to remain one of the top markets for the Maldives," it said. The MATI also expressed hope the close relationship between the two countries would continue for generations.

MATI issues statement on X

'Our 911 call': Maldives ex-defense minister on ties with India

Meanwhile, former Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi criticized the attempts by some politicians to undermine the longstanding relationship between India and the island nation. On Monday, she also said India has been a reliable ally, assisting in various sectors, including defense. Didi expressed disappointment over the Maldivian ministers' remarks, terming India as the "911 call" for the Maldives, always coming to its rescue. "When you see such disparaging remarks about friends...it is sad for everyone concerned," she said.

Indian trade body calls for boycott of Maldives business

Meanwhile, Indian traders have sought a boycott of trade with the Maldives following the comments against PM Modi. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) called on domestic traders and exporters to avoid conducting business with the island country. CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal stated that the business community finds the derogatory remarks against India and the prime minister unacceptable.

Indian e-travel agencies suspend flight bookings to Maldives

Amid the diplomatic dispute, leading Indian online travel company EaseMyTrip suspended flight bookings to the Maldives. In a post on X, the company's co-found Prashant Patti wrote, "Our company is entirely homegrown and made in India. We have decided that we will not accept any bookings for Maldives." Popular e-travel booking platform MakeMyTrip also reported a 3,400% increase in searches for Lakshadweep since PM Modi's visit. It also launched a new "Beaches of India" campaign for local travelers.

Here's what EaseMyTrip co-founder said

Remarks against Modi triggered suspension of Maldivian ministers

The Maldives government on Sunday suspended three ministers over their derogatory remarks against PM Modi. Besides Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid were also suspended over their statements, which triggered a massive backlash. The Maldives government, in a statement, had distanced itself from their remarks, calling them "personal opinions." The statement came after India made it clear that the remarks by Shiuna were uncalled for and unacceptable.

More on ongoing diplomatic row

The statements made by these now-suspended ministers sparked a significant backlash on social media. Indian celebrities, including film actors, and netizens have called out the Maldivian leaders for their negative remarks. The diplomatic row was triggered at a time when Maldives President Mohammad Muizzu embarked on his maiden China trip to seek funds. The Sunni Salafi Muslim leader won the elections in November 2023 by vowing to oust Indian troops from the Maldives.