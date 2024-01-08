Modi's Lakshadweep visit triggers India-Maldives diplomatic row: Explained

By Snehadri Sarkar

Why PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit has the Maldives's social media and officials up in arms against India

A massive row has erupted after several Maldivian politicians passed controversial remarks mocking Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep. The controversy started with Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts Mariyam Shiuna calling PM Modi a "clown" and a "puppet of Israel" in a series of now-deleted X posts. The situation further escalated after other Maldivian ministers joined her, claiming Indian beaches fell short of the cleanliness standards maintained by the Maldives.

Why does this story matter?

PM Modi was in Lakshadweep on Tuesday and Wednesday, where he inaugurated several projects worth Rs. 1,150 crore in sectors like energy, technology, education, healthcare, and water resources. Sharing glimpses of his visit to the island on social media on Thursday, he lauded the "stunning beauty" of Lakshadweep and "the incredible warmth of its people." He also recommended adventurers and travel enthusiasts to visit the tropical archipelago, saying, "Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

Derogatory statements by Maldives ministers about Modi, India

Shiuna's colleagues and fellow ministers, Malsha Sharif and Hassan Zihan, also reportedly passed similar derogatory statements against India, PM Modi, and its tourism campaign in Lakshadweep. MP Zahid Rameez, a member of the Progressive Party of Maldives, claimed India was "delusional" if the country considered competing with the Maldives. Moreover, he also accused New Delhi of "copying a small economy like Sri Lanka" to make money.

Former Maldives president condemns 'appalling' 'appalling' comments

These posts triggered a massive backlash on X (formerly Twitter), with former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed on Sunday condemning the "appalling" remarks against PM Modi and India. "What appalling language by Maldives Government official Mariyam Shiuna towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives' security and prosperity," he tweeted. Nasheed urged the current government led by President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu to distance itself from these statements and assure India that they didn't reflect the country's policy.

Maldives government releases statement amid row

Later, the Maldives government released a statement on Sunday stating it was aware of derogatory comments on social media outlets against "foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals." "These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives," the release read. "Moreover, the relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks," it added.

Claims of Maldives suspending 3 ministers over derogatory remarks

After the government's official statements, local Maldivian media reported that the Muizzu government decided to suspend three ministers for their derogatory remarks on PM Modi. The three suspended leaders were identified as Zihan, Shiuna, and Sharif. However, Zihan quickly dismissed the suspension claims as he took to X and called the reports "fake news."

India takes up issue with Maldives government

Meanwhile, India has also raised concerns over the "derogatory" comments on PM Modi. The Indian High Commissioner in Male, Munu Mahawar, has taken up the matter with the Maldives government. Several Indian netizens and celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar, Salman Khan, John Abraham, and Shraddha Kapoor, also took to social media and urged Indians to plan a trip to Lakshadweep. They also shared a common hashtag "#ExploreIndianIslands."