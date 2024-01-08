TN: Heavy rains shut schools, colleges, trigger massive traffic jams

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:53 pm Jan 08, 202412:53 pm

Heavy rains have led to the closure of schools and colleges in several Tamil Nadu districts

Torrential rains on Sunday caused massive traffic jams, creating difficulties for commuters in various parts of Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai. This led to the closure of schools and colleges in many districts, including Nagapattinam, Kilvelur Taluk, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Ranipet, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai, on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rainfall across different districts of the state over the next seven days.

Why does this story matter?

Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rains last month, too, with southern districts reporting significant damages to public and private property, amounting to crores. In early December, Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc in the state, killing several people in Chennai as heavy rains led to flooding. Hundreds were also stranded in various places where the water refused to drain, coupled with disruption in power and communication lines.

Annamalai University declares holiday, postpones examinations

Nagapattinam received rainfall of 16.7cm from 8:30am on Sunday to 5:30am on Monday, per The Hindu. Similarly, heavy rains were witnessed in Cuddalore (9.3cm) and Ennore (9.2 cm), among other districts. District administrations declared a holiday for educational institutions on Monday. Annamalai University also declared a holiday, postponing all the examinations. In Puducherry, Karaikal recorded 12.2cm of rainfall, while Puducherry district registered 9.6cm.

Rainfall to continue in these areas of Tamil Nadu

The IMD forecasted that moderate rain will likely continue at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry's Karaikal region. Additionally, the weather department said, "Light to moderate rain with occasional intense spells accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to continue over the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal."

Flash flood reported at Old Courtallam Falls

Meanwhile, heavy rain in the Western Ghats caused a flash flood at the Old Courtallam Falls, a prominent tourist destination in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi, on Saturday. The rainfall and subsequent floods in Tenkasi submerged the Tenkasi Elephant Bridge as well. Following this, tourists and other travelers were restricted from bathing near the waterbodies next to the Old Courtallam Falls.

Unprecedented rains in Tamil Nadu in 2023

To recall, Tamil Nadu experienced an extraordinary amount of rainfall in 2023. Last month, Cyclone Michaung brought heavy rains to Chennai and nearby districts, causing widespread damage and leading to several deaths. Moreover, the weather department attributed the current rain spell to strong easterly/northeasterly winds at lower tropospheric levels, creating favorable conditions for moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal over Tamil Nadu.