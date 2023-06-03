India

Odisha train crash: 250 survivors board special train to Chennai

Jun 03, 2023

The three-way train crash occurred on Friday evening in Odisha's Balasore district (Photo credit: Twitter/@manishindiatv)

As many as 250 survivors of the Odisha train tragedy boarded a special train on Saturday, with a majority of them on their way to Tamil Nadu's Chennai, PTI reported, quoting a railway official. Train number P/13671 departed from Odisha's Bhadrak toward Chennai, carrying the stranded passengers. It will reach Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada by 9:30pm on Saturday, where nine people are scheduled to disembark.

Special train will reach Chennai on Sunday

According to the said official, four passengers will get off the train in Brahmapur, 41 in Visakhapatnam, one in Rajamahendravaram, two in Tadepelligudem, and 133 in Chennai. The train is scheduled to arrive in Chennai on Sunday. This comes as the rescue operations concluded at the site of the accident in Balasore at around 3:00pm on Saturday, while restoration work is currently underway.

Death toll nears 300

As per early reports, the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express took the wrong line and collided with a goods train before derailing on the main line on Friday evening. The Howrah-bound Yashwantnagar Express coming from the opposite side then crashed into the Coromandel Express. The tragic incident reportedly left nearly 300 passengers dead and around 1,000 people injured.