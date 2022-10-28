Lifestyle

5 picturesque places in India to go dolphin watching

These are the best spots to witness the beautiful aquatic mammals

One of the most intelligent aquatic mammals found in the world, dolphins are friendly, and it is a delight to watch them swim in pairs in deep water. With so many diverse water bodies in India, the country is home to some of the most beautiful aquatic animals. Here are five picturesque destinations in India where you can go dolphin watching.

Pristine beaches Goa

Known for its pristine beaches and happening parties, Goa is one of the best places to go dolphin watching. Palolem Beach, Coco Beach, Morjim Beach, Sinquerim Beach, and Cavelossim Beach are some of the best locations in Goa to spot oceanic dolphins. You can take a boat ride early in the morning to closely witness their playful, and charming nature.

Irrawaddy dolphins Chilka Lake in Odisha

Have you ever heard of Irrawaddy dolphins? These dolphins have unusually expressive faces and can spit spouts of water from their mouths into the air. You can head on to Odisha's Chilka Lake to spot these beautiful creatures. Book a Dolphin safari where the guides will help you spot the Irrawaddy dolphins. During the boat ride, you can also visit several islands.

Secluded villages Dapoli in Maharashtra

Located 227 kilometers south of Mumbai, Dapoli is a coastal state in the Ratnagiri district which houses some secluded beaches and small fishing villages. If you wish to watch dolphins here, then you must visit Murud Beach, Tarkali Beach, Anjarle Beach, Kuravde Beach, Harihareshwar, Dabhol Port, and Ladghar Beach. Apart from dolphin spotting, you can also experience the humble village life here.

Biosphere reserve Dibru Saikhowa National Park in Assam

If you want to witness freshwater Gangetic dolphins, then the Dibru Saikhowa National Park in Assam is the perfect place. The national park is a biosphere reserve that gives you the opportunity to enjoy exotic flora and fauna in one place. It's the only place in India where you can find the rare and endangered Pink river dolphins in the Brahmaputra river.

UNESCO World Heritage Site Sundarbans National Park in West Bengal

Located in the Ganges delta, the Sundarbans in West Bengal is not only popularly known for housing the famous Royal Bengal Tigers but is also home to Irrawaddy dolphins and Gangetic dolphins. The Sunderbans National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site where you can spot dolphins along with other unique flora and fauna. Conservationists are continuously working to protect these endangered species.