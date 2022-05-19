India

Assam flood situation deteriorates; heavy rain alert in Kerala districts

May 19, 2022

The flood situation in the Assam worsened further on Wednesday, with the number of affected people rising to 6.62 lakh in 27 districts of the state. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to nine after one more person lost his life in the Darrang district. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 1,413 villages of the state are underwater at present.

Context Why does this story matter?

While floods are normal in Assam during the monsoon months, they seem to have arrived early this year.

Notably, the flood situation in Assam has been deteriorating over the past few days.

A heavy rain alert has been issued for many districts in Kerala due to cyclonic circulation.

Meanwhile, the states of Rajasthan, Delhi and Maharashtra are reeling under intense heatwave.

Details Nagaon worst-hit district: ASDMA

ASDMA said Nagaon is the worst-hit district in the state where around 2.88 lakh people are affected due to floods. In Cachar, nearly 1.2 lakh people are reeling under the calamity, while in Hojai more than 1.07 lakh people are affected by the floods, ASDMA added. Reportedly, 3,07,849 domestic animals and poultry have been affected in the deluge across 13 districts in Assam.

Situation Flood situation grim in Nagaon's Kampur

The flood situation is very grim in Nagaon's Kampur where thousands of people are affected. ASDMA said the Kopili river is flowing above the danger marks at Kampur. "Situation is terrible...Our constituency is low-land...All the harvest has gone & people don't have a place to live...Water levels rose so much that we can't go there," said Kampur's local MLA Sashi Kanta Das.

Information Army, paramilitary, NDRF lead evacuation

Meanwhile, the army, paramilitary National Disaster Relief Force, State Disaster Relief Force, civil administration, trained volunteers, fire and emergency services have been carrying out evacuation operations in various flood-hit parts of the state. So far, 8,066 persons have been rescued by deploying boats and helicopters.

Connectivity Flood, landslides taking toll on state infrastructure

Meanwhile, flood and landslides have also taken a heavy toll on Assam's connectivity, cutting off the essential train and road connections in the several parts of the state and region. The Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by the flood waters in Biswanath, Barpeta, Goalpara, Nagaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Bajali, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Dibrugarh and Kamrup, ASDMA said.

Information Fresh landslides reported in Hailakandi, Dima Hasao

Fresh landslides were also reported from the Hailakandi and Dima Hasao districts of Assam. Notably, incessant rain and landslide caused heavy damages to railway tracks at multiple locations, leading to suspension of all trains through Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section to Barak Valley, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur.

Kerala Rain alert issued in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an orange alert for rain in Kerala's Kannur and Kasaragod districts. The alert has already been in place in Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram since Wednesday. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority Wednesday predicted widespread rain in the state for the next five days with chances of isolated thunder, lightning and strong winds due to the cyclonic circulation.

Heatwave Heatwave conditions in Maharashtra, Rajasthan

An IMD official said maximum temperature across the Rajasthan is likely to rise by two to three notches over the next two days. Heatwave conditions would prevail for the next three days in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions where the maximum temperatures are likely to remain above 45° C. Similarly, heatwave and pre-monsoon showers are likely to hit different parts of Maharashtra starting Wednesday.