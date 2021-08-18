Young iPhone dealer murdered in Kota, three accused arrested

The deceased identified as Nikhil Takewani, had gone missing on August 13 from his house following which his father lodged a missing report

Kota Police on Tuesday arrested three youths for allegedly murdering a mobile phone dealer in an attempt to steal phones from him and later burnt his body and car to erase evidence. The deceased identified as Nikhil Takewani, a resident of Sindhi Colony under Kishorepura Police Station, had gone missing on August 13 from his house following which his father lodged a missing report.

Deceased

Takewani's burnt body was recovered from the forests on Monday

"The burnt body of Takewani, identified by his family members was recovered from the forests of Dadhdevi temple in Anantpura Police Station area of Kota on Monday evening," ASP, Kota City, Praveen Jain said. "At the same time from the same forests in Udhyog Nagar Police Station, a burnt luxury car belonging to the deceased youth was also seized," he said.

Missing

Deceased kept at least four-five mobile phones with him: Police

Kota City SP Vikas Pathak had formed five separate police teams to trace the missing youth. The deceased youth was an Apple iPhone business dealer and wore a gold chain and several rings, kept at least four to five mobile phones with him at a time and would generally make delivery in person when given a call, the police said.

Information

Deceased was last seen with Ayush who has been arrested

"He was last seen with Ayush Meena (21), a resident of Digod village of the district, and was under police vigilance since the day the missing report was lodged," ASP Jain said, adding that police detained Ayush on Tuesday morning.

Interrogation

Ayush admitted to have committed the crime for loot

"Upon strict interrogation, Ayush admitted to have committed the crime for loot and named two other youths, identified as Ajay Choudhary (25) of Kota city and Mahesh Meena (21) of Bhilwara district, involved with him in the crime," he said. The three accused called Takewani (24) to buy mobile phones last Friday night and strangled him to death.

Robbery

Accused robbed valuables and cash worth approximately Rs. 5 lakh

"They robbed cash in his pocket, a gold chain, two gold rings, four-five mobile sets, and later burnt his body and dumped it in the forests," DSP and CO of the area, Ankit Jain said adding that the accused also burnt the car and abandoned it around four-five kilometers away in the same forest. Valuables and cash worth approximately Rs. 5 lakh were robbed.

Information

The three accused were booked under relevant IPC Sections

The three accused were booked under Sections 302, 201, 364, 435, 379 of IPC and further investigation into the matter is underway, he said. Mobile phone shops in Gumanpura and Ghodewalebaba remained closed for around three hours as a mark of protest against the incident.