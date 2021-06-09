Tanker driver carrying liquor robbed, killed by unknown persons

Transport company owner detected the driver's location near Faridpur

A tanker driver carrying liquor in his vehicle from a distillery was allegedly killed after being robbed by some unknown persons near under construction Faridpur toll plaza in Bareilly, police said on Wednesday. Rajendra, 45, left Rampur distillery for Barabanki on Monday, but when he did not reach the destination, search for him began, Circle Officer, Faridpur, Raj Kumar Mishra said.

Details

His body was found in the tanker's cabin near Faridpur

When the transport company owner detected his location near Faridpur, he sent his employees there and found his body in the tanker's cabin, he said. His body had injury marks on his head and there was no money in his pocket, Mishra said, adding that it is suspected that he was robbed and killed.

Information

Probe underway, no arrests made so far

The body has been sent for post-mortem, Mishra said. The police is probing the matter and no arrests have been made so far in this connection.

Other incident

Truck carrying liquor was looted near Ghaziabad in May

Last month, armed robbers looted a mini truck carrying 400 boxes of liquor near Ghaziabad, TOI had reported. Cops said that robbers stopped truck driver Shehzad and his helper Shyam Singh when they were going to deliver the liquor from a Vijay Nagar godown to a shop at Ambedkar Nagar road in Kotwali area.