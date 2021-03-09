Rajasthan is expected to run out of vaccines for COVID-19 if the central government does not step in to assist immediately, the state government has said. Reportedly, the state government has slowed down its vaccination drive, saving doses for those who need to be administered the second shot. However, the central government reportedly denied that there is a shortage of vaccines in Rajasthan.

Details SOS sent to central government: Rajasthan Health Minister

Rajasthan is only left with 5.85 lakh doses for the next two days, NDTV reported. "We have vaccines for three days," state Health Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma told NDTV, revealing that an SOS was sent to the Centre. "We asked for 60 lakh vaccines needed in March alone to continue the drive as is. If we don't get vaccines, the drive could stop mid-way."

Centre’s assistance Centre denies shortage of vaccines

Reportedly, the central government has already sent 85,000 emergency doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the state. However, sources in the Union Health Ministry told NDTV that there was no shortage of vaccines in Rajasthan. Separately, the state has also re-distributed the vaccines to meet the shortfall in districts like Bundi, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Nagaur, Jaipur, and Karauli.

Vaccination drive Rajasthan requires 136 lakh vaccine doses

Rajasthan has 67 lakh beneficiaries for the COVID-19 vaccines and over 29.9 lakh doses have been administered since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16. As the vaccination drive has picked up the pace, the state now requires 136 lakh vaccine doses to inoculate frontline workers, people aged over 60, and people aged over 45 with co-morbidities.

Outbreak 3.2 lakh infected in Rajasthan; 98.5% recovered