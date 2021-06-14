Stepson allegedly stabs family to death, kills himself in Dhanbad

A case of murder-suicide has been reported in Dhanbad, Jharkhand

A married couple and their sons were found dead at their home in Dhanbad town of Jharkhand on Monday morning, the police said. Munna Yadav (45), his wife Meena Devi (35), and sons Rahul (20) and Rohit (14) were found dead at their rented accommodation in Gandhi Road in the Dhansar Police Station area, they said.

Investigation

Initial investigation points toward murder-suicide

It is suspected that Rahul, who is Meena's son from her previous marriage, stabbed the others to death and then slit his own throat with a sharp weapon, police said after they finished the initial investigation into the case. The neighbors first spotted the bodies after they saw the blood flow out from the house.

Further details

A family dispute reportedly led to the incident

All four were found lying in a pool of blood after police broke in as the door was locked from inside, an officer said. Two sharp weapons were recovered from the room, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Swargyari said the incident appears to be the result of a family dispute. "The bodies were sent for post-mortem. An investigation is underway," he said.

Family

Fights within family became a regular affair since Rahul's arrival

Meena had married Munna after the death of her first husband and they had a son, Rohit. Munna had been working at a local factory for years, the police said. Neighbors told the police that Rahul, Meena's first-born and Munna's stepson, was living elsewhere and came to Dhanbad last month to live with the family. Since then, fights within the family were regular.