Want to live in hearts of people, says Vasundhara Raje

Vasundhara Raje was speaking in her home constituency of Jhalawar after her two-day visit to flood-affected areas in Jhalawar Baran

Amid a row over posters of the BJP not carrying party leader Vasundhara Raje's photo, the former Rajasthan chief minister on Wednesday said she did not believe in the politics of posters but wanted to "live in the hearts" of the people. Raje was speaking to the media in her home constituency of Jhalawar after her two-day visit to flood-affected areas in Jhalawar Baran.

Details

'Rajmataji had told me to unite people into a family'

"When I came in politics, Rajmataji (Vijaya Raje Scindia) told me that five fingers of the hand are never equal and when you visit the villages, you need to unite people into a family with love for each other, despite them being of various kinds," Raje said. "When people are in pain, in sorrow, they needed to be given a healing touch," she added.

Posters

I had demanded my posters be removed in Jaipur: Raje

On the poster row in the state BJP, Raje, who is the BJP national vice president reminded of her first tour to Jaipur after winning the election and becoming the chief minister on the first and the second time. She said there were several large-sized posters of her all around the city but she instantly demanded that the posters be removed.

Information

BJP workers, Raje's supporters had previously clashed amid poster row

Notably, a war of words erupted between the Rajasthan BJP workers and Raje's supporters after her photos were removed from the state's party posters in Jaipur around two months ago.

Work

'Biggest thing for me is people remember me, my work'

Raje said, "I am to rule hearts of the people and carry out such work that the people can bear it in mind, and when the people bear me in mind, they would love me and I would be able to make way to their hearts." She claimed that the biggest thing for her is that the people remember her.

Quote

My only aim is to rule people's hearts: Raje

"What bigger fortune other than this would be for me and what these posters would do (against it). I am to rule the hearts, not in the posters and this is what I have been trying and this has been my only aim," Raje said.