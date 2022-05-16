India

Assam floods: Thousands affected; IAF choppers deployed for rescue ops

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 16, 2022, 02:59 pm 2 min read

Nearly 222 villages under 15 revenue circles--across seven districts in Assam--have been affected by floods.

Thousands of people have been affected in the northeastern state of Assam as incessant heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in many parts of the state over the last few days. Reportedly, about 222 villages under 15 revenue circles—across seven districts in Assam—have been affected by floods. Landslides and waterlogging have also damaged the state infrastructure such as railway tracks, roads, and bridges.

Context Why does this story matter?

While floods are normal in Assam during the monsoon months, they seem to have arrived early this year.

Assam has been witnessing rainfall since mid-April. However, the situation intensified considerably in the last week, influenced by the presence of Cyclone Asani in the Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted that more rainfall is likely in the region.

Details Flood situation remains grim in Cachar

As per reports, 57,000 people have been affected in Assam and around 10,321.44 hectares of cultivated land remained submerged under floodwaters due to incessant heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, the flood situation remains grim in Assam's Cachar district where three people, including a child, went missing on Sunday. The floods have also affected animals and over 200 houses have been reported to be damaged so far.

Landslides Three people died in landslides in Haflong

The incessant rain has also triggered landslides in 12 villages in the state, snapping rail and road links from other parts of the state. These include New Kunjung, Fiangpui, Moulhoi, Namzeurang, South Bagetar, Mahadev Tilla, Kalibari, North Bagetar, Zion, and Lodi Pangmoul villages. Earlier on Saturday, three people, including a woman, reportedly died in landslides in the Haflong region of the Dima Hasao district.

Connectivity Floods, landslides disrupt transportation

The floods and landslides have also taken a heavy toll on Assam's connectivity, cutting off essential train and road connections in several parts of the state and region. Railway lines at Jatinga-Harangajao and Mahur-Phaiding were also obstructed due to the landslides, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said. As a result, 25 trains connecting Tripura, Mizoram, and southern Assam were canceled on Sunday.

Evacuation IAF choppers evacuated 119 stranded passengers

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force deployed choppers to evacuate 119 passengers of the Silchar-Guwahati Express after it got stranded in the Dima Hasao district due to landslides. "Out of the 1,300 people on board, 1,200 could walk across the broken bridge to reach a special train... But 100 passengers who are old and aged... [needed] to be airlifted," ASDMA CEO GD Tripathi said.