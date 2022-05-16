India

COVID-19: India logs 2,202 new cases; 27 more deaths

COVID-19: India logs 2,202 new cases; 27 more deaths

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 16, 2022, 02:19 pm 3 min read

India's recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

India on Monday reported over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases, a decline of over 250 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 17,317, which accounts for 0.04% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 2,202 new cases and 27 COVID-19-related fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

Context Why does this story matter?

India on Monday reported fewer COVID-19 cases than the day before.

Meanwhile, the active caseload and weekly positivity rate also recorded a decline on Monday.

India is currently experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with some experts predicting that the fourth wave of COVID-19 is imminent.

Notably, India recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 2,550 patients discharged

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,31,23,801 COVID-19 cases until Monday morning, while the cumulative death count at 5,24,241. With 2,550 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,25,82,243. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.74% and 0.59%, respectively.

States Delhi adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 255 new cases and 175 more recoveries on Sunday. Karnataka added 126 new cases and 103 recoveries, while Tamil Nadu witnessed 30 new cases and 79 discharges. On the other hand, Delhi reported 613 new cases and 784 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala was yet to report its COVID-19 data for Sunday till the time of filing this report.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 191.3 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Monday morning, India had administered over 191.32 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 87.5 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 100.8 crore people have received at least one dose. On Monday alone, India administered over six lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 2:00 pm, including nearly four lakh second doses and about one lakh first doses, according to Co-WIN.

Data 2.96 crore 'precautionary doses administered

India has administered over 2.96 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Monday, nearly 60,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and over 70,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 2:00 pm.

Recent news COVID-19 casualties in US crosses one million: White House

Meanwhile, the White House on Thursday said the US crossed the "tragic" milestone of one million deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Today, we mark a tragic milestone: one million American lives lost to COVID-19," President Joe Biden said. Biden also called on residents to "remain vigilant against this pandemic," adding it was "critical" for the US Congress to fund testing, vaccines, and treatments.