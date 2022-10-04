Lifestyle

Explore Spain's thrilling side with these 5 amazing hikes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 04, 2022

Spain is all things beautiful, right from its language and landscape to its cuisine and culture. However, there's also a rip-roaring side to it that's waiting to be explored. We mean traversing through glacial lakes, climbing rugged mountains, and hiking through lush forests. Here are five stunningly gripping hiking trails in Spain that you must bookmark for your next adventure.

Hop on a bridge El Caminito del Rey

El Caminito del Rey translates to "The King's Little Path." The route takes you through a long wooden bridge affixed to the steep walls of Gaitanes Gorge. This easy route is eight kilometers long and can take you roughly two-three hours to cover. It was once known to be quite scary but recent renovations with steel fencing have made it safer.

Glacial lakes Peñalara

The circular route being 14 kilometers long may take you about four hours to conquer. Peñalara hike trail ranks moderate on the difficulty level. It takes you to the peak of Peñalara, the highest summit in Spain at 2,428 meters. On the way, you will witness amphitheater-like valleys and glacial lakes that were formed a million years ago.

Rugged mountains La Pedriza

La Pedriza trail starts at Manzanares El Real which is 50 kilometers from the main city of Madrid. It is a part of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and will take you through rugged mountains that also have streams and waterfalls. In totality, the trek is 12 kilometers long, ranks intermediate, and should take you about three hours to conquer.

Plunging ravines The Cares Trail

Cares Trail is another moderate hike. It is 21.9 kilometers long and will take you about six-seven hours. The trail was made of limestone back in 1916 to make way for workers maintaining a water canal. However, today it is one of the most popular trekking routes in Spain. Jagged mountains, caged bridges, and plunging ravines are all that you explore on the way.

Ancient Camino de Santiago

Camino de Santiago trail is centuries old. It has been attracting spiritual seekers, sportspersons, and nature lovers alike with its majestic views. On the way, you'll go past ancient villages, lush forests, rugged coastlines, vineyards, and the Basilica of Santiago de Compostela where Saint James the Apostle is believed to have been buried. The path is 100 kilometers long and quite difficult.