5 things to bring back home from your Nagaland trip

Written by Sneha Das Sep 16, 2022, 05:54 pm

Nagaland is blessed with a pleasant climate and untouched natural beauty.

Located in Northeast India, bordering Myanmar, Nagaland is a beautiful mountainous state that is well-known for its unique heritage sites, rich wildlife, colorful festivals, delicious cuisines, and diverse indigenous tribes. The festivals and markets in the state celebrate the culture and history of the local tribes. If you are planning a trip to Nagaland, then don't forget to bring these unique things back home.

Traditional piece of clothing Naga shawls

One of the traditional clothing pieces of Nagaland, Naga shawls are must-buy souvenirs when here. The shawls are usually designed using three primary colors: black, red, and white. During ancient times, warriors who committed a significant feat to bring pride to the tribe used to wear these shawls. These shawls are intricately handwoven and are laden with a lot of symbolism.

Traditional ornaments Naga ornaments

If you love experimenting with different kinds of jewelry, then the traditional ornaments of Nagaland made with intricate patterns will surely interest you. These traditional ornaments are a major part of the Naga lifestyle and reflect the heritage of the Naga ancestry. These ornaments symbolize the connection of human beings with nature. Some of these ornaments are also used in rituals, blessed by gods.

Household items Bamboo products

One of the most used materials in Nagaland, bamboo is used to create several household items in the state. A part of ancient traditional art, this bamboo-making craft now incorporates different creative processes based on utility. You can buy bamboo items like combs, baskets, mugs, spoons, handbags, containers, dish palettes, etc. Some bamboo items also have engravings depicting the ancient Naga culture.

Clothes Naga silk clothes

Gradually becoming popular across the country, Naga or golden silk products in Nagaland are processed differently than in other North Eastern states. You can buy a variety of products made of Naga silk like knitted caps, sarees, mufflers, tops, neckties, pouches, etc. Usually made from the cocoons of larvae and other web-spinning insects, the rich fabric has a shimmering finish to it.

Tangy and spicy Aromatic pickles

The Northeast is known for its variety of tangy and spicy pickles that are usually made at home with organic ingredients and local herbs. Bamboo shoots and meat pickles are quite popular in Nagaland and are the favorite condiments of local people. These aromatic pickles are infused with dried chicken, bamboo shoots, pork, sesame, and dried fish and then soaked in the sun.