Traveling to Indonesia? Check out these 5 unique hotels

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 02, 2022, 02:47 pm 2 min read

Make your trip to Indonesia a notch more fun as you stay in these unique hotels.

Indonesia, traditionally known as the "Emerald of the Equator," is a hotbed of tourists for its stunning beaches, bustling markets, lip-smacking cuisine, and rich culture. Welcoming a huge number of travelers from around the world all year round, it also houses plenty of hotels that are out of the ordinary. Here are five unique hotels in Indonesia that are worth all the hype.

Ele-phantastic Elephant Safari Park Lodge Bali

Elephant Safari Park Lodge Bali in Indonesia is a place where you can literally stay next to some gigantic elephants. A herd of captive Sumatran Elephants will be your neighbors in this unique hotel. The curious animals may peep through your windows, paint pictures with you, give you a ride, practice math, and even join you for a basketball session.

Made of bamboo Sharma Springs

Sharma Springs in Bali happens to be the world's largest bamboo hotel. The property offers villas and tree houses that are even six floors high. Another unique thing is the hotel's intriguing design. It has many interesting architectural features like round revolving doors that are not seen anywhere in the world. Spa, yoga, barbecue, and swimming pool are some amenities you can enjoy.

7-star property Boutique Hotel Sensation

Another unique property in Bali, Boutique Hotel Sensation is where art marries hospitality. It is one of the very few seven-star boutique hotels in the world and what makes it unique is its signature villa: The Cloud. Staying inside it will actually make you feel as though you are living above in the sky. It has three unique bedrooms and a turquoise swimming pool.

Glamorous camping Glamping Sandat

Glamping Sandat in Bali is so lavish that it can easily give other hotels, resorts, and campsites a run for their money. This unique hotel offers you glamorous camping (glamping) with thrill and luxury in equal measures. You get to stay inside swanky huts that feature handmade furniture, beds, and aesthetically-pleasing furnishings. The hotel has an indoor swimming pool and a restaurant, too.

So artsy Dash Hotel

Dash Hotel in Indonesia is one of the most adorable hotels where you can stay. The property features unusual art that makes it quite unique. You will find a six-meter giant red bunny next to its swimming pool and numerous other unusual art pieces around that will fascinate you. Moreover, each room boasts different graffiti and custom furniture, with bathrooms that have kimonos.