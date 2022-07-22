Lifestyle

You can score an accommodation for Rs. 3,000/night in Sydney

Written by Sneha Das Jul 22, 2022, 11:47 am 2 min read

Sydney is one of the most beautiful places in Australia to travel on a budget.

One of the largest cities in Australia and the capital of New South Wales, Sydney offers some stunning harbor views. The city boasts heritage buildings, galleries, and museums, for you to explore. Traveling from India to Australia is an expensive affair; why not try and save some money in accommodation? If you are visiting Sydney, check out these budget accommodations within Rs. 3,000.

Music and theater venue Cambridge Lodge

Located in Sydney's Inner West in Stanmore, Cambridge Lodge is an affordable option for budget travelers. The area around the property is popular for live music and theater venues with the Enmore Theater located close to the lodge. The lodge has 31 rooms with kitchenettes. You will also get access to laundry facilities and a library at this property.

Private beach area Cronulla Beach Backpackers

The Cronulla Beach Backpackers is just a six-minute walking distance from the beach. The hostel offers a shared lounge, a private beach area, and a terrace along with a shared kitchen and luggage storage area. You can enjoy activities like cycling and fishing in and around the hostel. This property is close to several tourist attractions and offers great dining options in the vicinity.

Vibrant hostel Sydney Central Backpackers

The Sydney Central Backpackers is a family-friendly and vibrant hostel that is just five minutes walking distance from the Kings Cross Station. The rooms come with a kitchen, laundry, and free Wi-Fi. Moreover, you can enjoy the beautiful view from the rooftop that comes with free barbeque. The hostel is well-known for hosting fun events including the odd ping pong, and beer pong competitions.

Music and shows The Village Broadway

Located above the Lansdowne Hotel, The Village Broadway is perfect for adventure-seeking young travelers who are on a solo trip to Sydney. It features a lively pub, a sunny rooftop terrace, and a live music venue and is known for organizing different band performances throughout the week. The Broadway Shopping Center is located across the road where you can shop your heart out.

Victorian-style building The Village Glebe

Spread across two Victorian-style buildings, The Village Glebe is the best accommodation to opt for if you want to witness the real beauty of Sydney amidst the captivating vibe of the neighborhood. You can enjoy the social outdoor dining area and relax in the quiet, and leafy courtyards. Travelers can also cook their own meals in the large communal kitchen inside the property.