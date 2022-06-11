Lifestyle

5 tallest statues in the world every traveler must visit

If visiting all the famous spots in the world is on your bucket list, this might help you plan well. We have brought you a list of five larger-than-life statues that are a must-visit in this lifetime. Spread across the world, all these statues have a fascinating history. The magnanimous stature of these man-made wonders will have you gaping in awe.

#1 Statue of Unity

The statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is the world's tallest statue, located in Gujarat, India. The 182-meter-tall statue was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. Vallabhbhai Patel was the first deputy prime minister and home minister of India. Patel is respected for uniting the princely states of India with the former British Raj to form the one Union of India.

#2 Spring Temple Buddha

The statue stands on a 19.3-meter lotus throne and other platforms of varying heights. Standing tall at 208 meters, the statue of Vairocana Buddha is in Henan, China. The construction started in 1997 and finished in 2008. It was the world's tallest statue till 2018. The Spring Temple Buddha got its name from Tianrui hot spring, whose water is renowned for its curative properties.

#3 Guishan Guanyin of the Thousand Hands and Eyes

The Guishan Guanyin of the Thousand Hands and Eyes is located in Hunan province, China. It is the fourth-tallest statue in China and the sixth-tallest in the world. This gilded bronze monument portrays a manifestation of the Bodhisattva Guanyin, meaning the "eleven-headed thousand-armed Guanyin." The local government, along with business and religious organizations, invested $39 million to construct the 99-meter-tall statue.

#4 The Motherland Calls

The Motherland Calls is situated in Volgograd, Russia. Designed in the Soviet style of socialist realism, the credit for the artwork goes to sculptor Yevgeny Vuchetich and structural engineer Nikolai Nikitin. It was declared the tallest statue in the world in 1967, and at 85 meters, it still is the tallest statue (excluding pedestals) of a woman in the world.

#5 Batu Caves Lord Murugan Statue

Batu Caves Lord Murugan Statue is the tallest statue in Malaysia and the third tallest statue of any Hindu deity in the world. At 42.7 meters, the statue was built by Tamil Malaysians and unveiled in January 2006 during the Thaipusam festival. Notably, 1,550 cubic meters of concrete, 350 tons of steel rods, and 300 liters of gold paint were used to build it.