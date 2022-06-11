Lifestyle

5 beautiful accommodation options in Venice

5 beautiful accommodation options in Venice

Written by Sneha Das Jun 11, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

These beautiful accommodation options in Venice will make your stay comfortable and memorable.

Located in northeastern Italy and serving as the capital of the Veneto region, Venice is well-known for its stunning architectural heritage, beautiful bridges, gondola rides, winding canals, and soothing romantic vibes. Venice is also considered one of the oldest tourist and cultural centers in the world. Here are some accommodation options that are popular with tourists in Venice.

#1 Casa Marco Polo

Located in the Marco district of Venice, Casa Marco Polo is just 200 meters from Basilica San Marco. This beautiful apartment is situated on a not-so-loud street and is especially popular among couples. The terrace faces a small canal and is ideal to have your morning coffee. Rialto Bridge, Teatro la Fenice, and Ca' d'Oro are all extremely close to the apartment.

#2 Hotel Palazzo Abadessa

Set in a historical 16th-century palace of Doge, Hotel Palazzo Abadessa is one of the most well-maintained and luxurious four-star hotels in Venice. The hotel offers a stunning view of the Santa Sofia Canal in Cannaregio. It has a beautiful garden and air-conditioned rooms with antique furnishing. Many rooms even house 18th-century furniture. The hotel's public areas feature Persian carpets and unique Murano-glass lamps.

#3 Corte Di Gabriela

Corte Di Gabriela is a four-star luxury boutique hotel located in the heart of Venice and 15 minutes away on foot from the Rialto Bridge and St. Mark's Square. The hotel features elegant air-conditioned rooms fitted with refined parquet floors and intricate details. There is a common internal courtyard and guests can use an iPad for free. Each room also has LCD TV.

#4 Primaluce

Located in the Dorsoduro district of Venice, Primaluce is a classy and elegant accommodation that is perfect for those who want a calm and quiet personal space with utmost privacy during their vacation. The property features well-maintained rooms, along with a living area, garden, kitchen, and bathroom with a walk-in shower. Guests are also served a continental breakfast in their rooms.

#5 Ca Maria Adele

Set in a 16th-century palace, Ca Maria Adele is a four-star hotel located in a quiet neighborhood of Venice. The hotel is equipped with luxuriously decorated rooms that offer picturesque views of the Santa Maria Della Salute Basilica. The interiors of the hotel feature traditional Venetian decor with a mix of Arab and African furnishings. You can enjoy breakfast at the hotel's rooftop terrace.