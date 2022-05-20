Lifestyle

Your guide to traveling to Varkala, Kerala

Written by Lahari Basu May 20, 2022, 05:01 pm 2 min read

Varkala is a small town in Kerala with plenty for the tourists. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Varkala is a coastal town in the Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. If you haven't heard of this incredible beach town in Kerala, you must pay a visit soon. The Varkala Beach here has a natural spring that supposedly has medicinal qualities. Here's a guide to visiting the town, with a complete list of what to see and what to do.

Accessibility How to reach

The nearest airport, Trivandrum International Airport, is 42 km away. You can ride a cab to Varkala from the airport. The nearest railhead, Varkala Sivagiri railway station, is only 1.6 km from Varkala and is well connected to several cities across the country. If you want to travel by road, then reach Kollam and take a bus from there to Varkala.

Weather Best time to visit

November to March is the best time to visit Varkala as the weather is pleasant. Those who are not fond of the cold will love it here. Monsoon is also a good time to visit as the place turns into a greenery show, but you might not get to indulge in many activities. The temperature in summer shoots up to over 40 degree Celsius.

Sightseeing Popular places to visit

Papanasam Beach (Varkala Beach) is famous for the cliffs by the beach and is a must-visit. Other fine beaches include Odayam Beach, Kapil Beach, and Kapil Lake. When out on a city tour, do visit the Janardhanaswamy Temple and Shivagiri Mutt. Jatayu Nature Park is the world's largest functioning bird sculpture in Kollam near Varkala and is only an hour from Varkala.

Lodging Where to stay

Varkala houses several hostels for backpackers and budget travelers. There are plenty of homestays if you want to spend time with the locals. The north cliff area is home to several budget hotels as well, teeming with cafes and restaurants. In case you are looking for a more laid-back and luxurious stay, you can always book rooms at resorts or high-end hotels.

Activities Things to do

You can take surfing lessons at the beach here and try out this incredible adventure sport. If the airways interest you, try out paragliding from the north cliff. However, it depends on the weather. If you are into yoga, indulge in the holistic exercise by the beach. Treat yourself to an Ayurvedic massage, just because you are in Kerala.