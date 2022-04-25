Lifestyle

Don't miss out on these 5 foods in Goa

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 25, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Goa has extremely delicious food that every tourist must try once. (Photo credit: Instagram/ @harinayak)

Planning a trip to Goa anytime soon? Or if your Goa plan has finally worked out and you are chilling on the beach thinking about what to do next, why not treat your taste buds to a refreshing, authentic meal? While you have the time of your life partying, sightseeing, and indulging in adventure activities, don't forget to try out the local foods here.

#1 Poee

Poee or poi is one of the most famous Portuguese-inspired bread found in Goa. Today, it is one of Goa's staple foods. It is quite similar to pita bread but has a fluffy interior. It was originally made with local coconut palm wine, but now commercial yeast is preferred. The same dough is also used to make pao, but the baking process differs.

#2 Vindaloo

Vindaloo is a meat dish that is marinated in vinegar and garlic. The unique name comes from the Portuguese carne de vinha d'alhos which literally translates to "meat in garlic marinade." Goan cooks substituted red wine in the original marination method with coconut palm wine. It is traditionally pork-based, but you can find a chicken, lamb or even seafood variation, sometimes with potatoes.

#3 Crab xec xec

When you're at one of the best beaches in India, you must try extraordinary seafood. Crab xec xec is a thick curry made with grated coconut and strong roasted spices. If you love seafood you'll love this aromatic and scrumptious Goan crab curry served mostly with rice. The crustacean lover in you will have the dishes wiped clean and left wanting more!

#4 Kingfish

Kingfish is a must-try in Goa. It is also known as vison or visvan. You get it fried, grilled, and curried, and all the versions taste exceptional. The kingfish rawa fry which is very popular with visitors has a crispy coating on the fish fillets with a very succulent interior. The curry uses coconut milk or grated coconut with kingfish for a rich flavor.

#5 Bebinca

Bebinca is a layered cake the Goans derived from Portuguese cuisine. Traditionally, the cake has anything between seven to 16 layers, but it can be modified per one's convenience and taste. It is a popular item during Christmas but is available all year round across Goa. There are packed bebinca available now. The batter is used to make grilled pancakes which are then stacked.