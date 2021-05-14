Oxygen crisis: 74 die at Goa Medical College and Hospital

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on May 14, 2021, 05:06 pm

In the wee hours on Friday, 13 patients died at Goa Medical College and Hospital.

In the past four days, 74 patients died at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) reportedly due to a lack of medical oxygen. The GMCH is the biggest COVID-19 facility in the state. Thirteen died in the "critical dark hours" between 1 am-6 am on Friday. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the supply of medical oxygen has "caused some issues."

Details

13 patients died till 6 am today: Former Deputy CM

Reportedly, 13 people died in the "critical dark hours" between 1 am-6 am on Friday, said former Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai, whose Goa Forward Party was allied with the ruling BJP until last month. On Thursday morning, 15 deaths were recorded. On Wednesday, 20 people died, while 26 people lost their lives between 2 am and 6 am on Tuesday.

Reason

Goa government blames logistics

The state government has told the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court that logistics were to blame, such as the transport of medical oxygen. The court slammed the government on Thursday that patients could not be allowed to die due to logistics. State authorities have been directed to file a status report to the court by 7 pm on Friday.

Government

Oxygen supply has caused some issues: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has conceded that the gap between the availability of medical oxygen and its supplies has "caused some issues." Sawant, who had visited the hospital on Tuesday, added that there was no scarcity of oxygen in the state. The same day, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said there was a shortfall in oxygen supply on Monday.

Information

HC hearing petitions on state's COVID-19 response

Rane has sought a probe by the HC. The court has already been hearing petitions on the state's handling of the COVID-19 crisis. It has asked the state government to "prepare a white paper on oxygen supply."

Outbreak

Goa reports 1.3 lakh total infections; nearly 2,000 dead

As of Thursday, the latest available update, Goa had reported a total of 1,30,130 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has climbed to 1,937. On Thursday alone, 2,491 more persons tested positive for COVID-19, while 63 people died of the infection. The total number of recoveries rose to 95,240 after 2,266 patients were discharged. There are 32,953 active cases in the state.