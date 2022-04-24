Lifestyle

Top 5 tourist destinations in Ooty you must visit

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 24, 2022, 02:23 pm 2 min read

Known as the Queen of Hill Stations, Ooty has a lot to offer to tourists. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Visiting Ooty for the first time? We've got you covered with a little list of five places you must visit other than the Ooty Lake. This beautiful hill station offers stunning mountain views and is home to numerous tea gardens. Also known as the Queen of Hill Stations, Ooty has a lot to offer to tourists, from sightseeing and trekking to mountain biking.

#1 Avalanche Lake

One of the star attractions of Ooty, Avalanche Lake is great for trekking, rafting, and trout fishing. You can also try horse riding, rappelling, and jeep driving at the lake. A waterfall down the nearby mountains beautifies the place even more. It is believed that the Avalanche Lake got its name from a landslide that occurred in 1823 and created the lake naturally.

#2 Doddabetta Peak

Doddabetta, approximately 10km from Ooty, is situated at a height of 2,623 meters above sea level. It is the highest peak in the Nilgiri Hills. Doddabetta literally means Big Peak. You can either walk or drive to this peak. The observatory here lets tourists watch the stars using the two telescopes. Doddabetta summit offers a beautiful view of the dense forests nearby.

#3 Emerald Lake

Situated in Emerald Village, Emerald Lake is a part of the Silent Valley National Park in the Nilgiris District. You can really feel one with nature at this lake. It is apt for people looking to escape the crowded touristy areas as the lake doesn't get many visitors. Emerald Lake is known for its beauty with the Nilgiris and tea plantations surrounding it.

#4 Kalhatti Waterfalls

Kalhatti Waterfalls, 13km away from Ooty, can be reached after a trek of over three kilometers. Rich in avian fauna, Kalhatti Waterfalls is frequented by bird watchers and nature enthusiasts. It is believed that Saint Agastya inhabited this place once. Wild buffaloes and Sambar deer visit its waters to quench their thirst. There are other wild animals here as well, so beware.

#5 Needle Rock view point

Also known as Soochimalai, Needle Rock View Point is a popular spot for trekking. Here, you can literally touch the clouds and get a 360-degree view of the surroundings. The peak has a huge conical rock which is why it is named Needle View Hill Point. If you are returning from Ooty to Mysore, then consider visiting this place for a splendid experience.