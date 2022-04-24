Lifestyle

Fashion Revolution Day: Targeting transparency and accountability

Back in 2013, the Rana Plaza disaster in Dhaka, Bangladesh had the world gasp in shock. An eight-story commercial building collapsed killing over 1,000 and injuring about 2,500 people. It is considered the deadliest garment factory disaster in history. Fashion Revolution, a global movement was founded after the incident and they designated a day—Fashion Revolution Day—in memory of the disaster.

#1 What is Fashion Revolution Day about?

Fashion Revolution Day began as a social media campaign to bring attention to the disturbing effects of fast fashion on the workers. The first commemoration was held on April 24, 2014. After two years, in 2016, organizers expanded it into Fashion Revolution Week. The global movement has teamed up with over 100 countries around the world to seek transparency, accountability, and sustainability.

#2 #WhoMadeMyClothes

Organizers encourage people to ask their clothing brands, "Who made my clothes?" The initiative wants to create transparency in the fashion supply chain and reveal the despicable conditions in which people in Third World countries work to make clothes for premium brands. Co-founders Carry Somers and Orsola de Castro launched #WhoMadeMyClothes in 2014, and it eventually became the no. 1 global trend on Twitter.

#3 Purpose and significance

The vision of the non-profit is to create a global fashion industry that conserves the environment and values people over growth and profit. The purpose is to put an end to exploitation in the industry and provide safe working conditions and appropriate wages for all. The global chain must be transparent and accountable and shift to a more sustainable system with little material waste.

#4 How to celebrate?

Take a photo of your clothing label, post the photo on social media, and ask the brand by tagging them #whomademyclothes? Also, ask what goes into the making of the fabric of your clothes: Is it environment friendly? Will it last long? Share your photo on Instagram during Fashion Revolution Week and encourage your friends to do the same. Today's the final day!