Top 5 places to visit near Chopta, Uttarakhand

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 23, 2022, 04:56 pm 3 min read

Chopta is a beautiful mountain destination that has become quite popular in recent years. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Often referred to as the "Mini-Switzerland of India", Chopta in Uttarakhand is a haven for tourists. A place of spirituality, and immense natural beauty, it is a must-visit destination for pilgrims, adventure enthusiasts, and nature lovers alike. Chopta has beautiful forests and meadows and is a part of the Kedarnath wildlife sanctuary. Here are five places you must visit in Chopta.

Information How to reach Chopta

Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun, is 221 km away from Chopta. Rishikesh Railway Station is about 160 km away, and you can avail buses from there. You can also drive to Chopta from Delhi via the NH58 Highway.

#1 Ukhimath

When Kedarnath shuts down during winters, Ukhimath, also written as Okhimath, is the place where Lord Shiva is brought to and worshipped. it is situated in the Rudraprayag district. Ukhimath provides you with a panoramic view of the snow-capped Himalayas. Situated at an altitude of 1,300 meters, Ukhimath attracts a lot of devotees and travelers throughout the year for its picturesque landscape.

#2 Chandrashila

Chandrashila, at a height of 4,000 meters above sea level, is the peak of the mountain where Tungnath Mandir and Chopta are located. It gives you a 360-degree view of several peaks. It is the place where Lord Ram is believed to have meditated after defeating Ravana. Chandrashila literally means "Moon Rock." The rigorous trek to Chandrashila is five kilometers and begins from Chopta.

#3 Sari Village

Just about 20 km before Chopta is Sari Village, a scenic quaint village surrounded by oak and rhododendron trees. Saari Gaon is the base camp for a very beautiful trek to Deorial Tal and Tungnath Temple. Sari Village was declared an eco-tourist village by the Uttarakhand government in 2006. You can learn about Garhwali culture in the village and go bird watching as well.

#4 Deoria Tal

Situated at a height of 2,438 meters above sea level, Devariyatal or Deoria Tal enables tourists to see the reflections of Chaukhamba peaks on its crystal clear water. This is an easy trek for beginners. The lake is surrounded by forests, and since it's part of the Kedarnath Musk deer Sanctuary you might even spot a few musk deer drinking water from the lake.

#5 Tungnath

Tungnath is the highest Shiva temple in the world situated at a height of 3,680 meters. You can only imagine the splendid jaw-dropping views you will get here. Tungnath is among the five Panch Kedar shrines in Uttarakhand. One has to trek to Tungnath, an easy trek for beginners. This village is surrounded by pine and rhododendron forests. You can also camp here.