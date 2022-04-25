Lifestyle

5 historical tourist places in Delhi

These historical places in Delhi will intrigue every curious traveler. (Photo credit: Max pixel)

Known for its rich history, culture, and heritage, Delhi is a popular tourist spot. It has been home to the Mauryas, the Tughlaqs, Mughals, and Marathas, who left behind an unmatched historical legacy. From ancient forts, palaces, and monuments to historical tombs and age-old temples, there is so much to explore. Here are five historical places in Delhi that are worth a visit.

#1 Mirza Ghalib Ki Haveli

Located in Old Delhi's Chandni Chowk area, Mirza Ghalib Ki Haveli is a 300-year-old mansion that was once home to famous Urdu poet Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan, popularly known as Mirza Ghalib. The ancient structure with a semi-circular brick arch is preserved by the Archaeological Survey of India. The mansion houses a museum that displays some of Ghalib's exclusive works from his struggling years.

#2 Jahaz Mahal

Located next to Hauz-i-Shamsi in South Delhi's Mehrauli area, Jahaz Mahal or Ship Palace was built during the Lodi dynasty i.e. 1452-1526, and was used as a pleasure resort back then. The mahal's reflection in the surrounding reservoir resembled a ship floating in the lake and thus the name. The palace is made of red sandstone and reflects delicate Islamic art.

#3 Chunnamal Haveli

Built in 1848 by Lala Rai Chunnamal, a wealthy merchant based in the Chandni Chowk area, Chunnamal Haveli is an ancient Indian courtyard mansion that reflects the heritage of those times. Spread in an area of one acre, the haveli was constructed using lime mortar and lakhori bricks. The ancestral haveli has three flours with 150 rooms whose some parts were constructed in 1864.

#4 Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal

Located near Karol Bagh in Delhi, Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal is basically a hunting lodge that was built in the 14th century by Firuz Shah Tughlaq. The structure has a magnificent rubble masonry gate along with another doorway with corbelled arches that takes you to an open square courtyard. Surrounded by dense forests, the mahal is associated with various paranormal stories and haunted activities.

#5 Agrasen ki Baoli

Located on New Delhi's Hailey Road, Agrasen ki Baoli is an ancient water reservoir that was built in the 14th century by King Agrasen during the time of Mahabharata. The well is 60 feet deep and 15 meters in width with 103 steps and old brick walls leading to a water storage area. The structure is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India.