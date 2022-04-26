Lifestyle

Top 5 cities to travel to in 2022

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 26, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

With international travel curbs gone, you can now set out on your dream vacation abroad. If you've been waiting and holding on to your savings for a vacation like never before, this is the year to plan and head out. Here's a list of the top five cities to visit in 2022 around the world. So keep your fingers crossed, and set out!

#1 Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona welcomes all types of travelers and their pets. The main attraction is Basilica da la Sagrada Familia, but the Gothic Quarter and El Born are popular as well. La Barceloneta, the main beach area, has many restaurants. After all the main sites, you can hike to Montjuïc or Tibidabo. The castle-style church on top of Tibidabo is a major attraction.

#2 Dubai, UAE

The Palm Jumeirah in Dubai is undeniably a man-made wonder. You can enjoy camel ride desert safaris in Dubai, deep-dive, visit The Lost Chambers aquarium, explore the magnificent city, try a variety of rich cuisines, visit the tallest building in the world, and shop till you drop! Dubai will have you mesmerized with its perfect unification of futuristic wonder and ancient Arabian quality.

#3 Hanoi, Vietnam

Hanoi has preserved an ancient aura that reflects in its buildings. Go to Ta Hien street to witness the nightlife which is gradually growing. Go street hopping and enjoy Bun Cha, Bánh tom, and Bánh cuốn while you tour the city. Also try egg coffee made from condensed milk, egg yolks, and coffee. March-April and September to November are the best times to visit.

#4 Rome, Italy

Rome is a treasure trove of artistic and architectural wonders. This year, the city will have a new museum and sidewalk to provide visitors with a better view of the Sacred Area of Torre Argentina. Of course, there are the Vatican Museums, the Colosseum, St. Peter's Basilica, the Forum Romanum, the Trevi Fountain, the Spanish Steps, and other places to explore.

#5 Vancouver Island, Canada

In southwestern Canada, Vancouver Island is a destination to fulfill your dream of experiencing the sea and the forest together. Nature enthusiasts would love this place for hiking in the old forests and surfing and whale watching. Depending on the time of year, you can expect to sight Gray Whales, Minke, Orca, or Humpbacks. Also, visit Victoria the capital city of British Columbia.