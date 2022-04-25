Lifestyle

Feng Shui tips for a happy and prosperous home

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 25, 2022, 06:30 pm 2 min read

Chi is influenced by the arrangement of our home and things. (Photo credit: Max Pixel)

Is your home the place where your heart wants to be? We would all agree to that and to ensure a peaceful and happy home we must fill our home with positive energy. As per the ancient Chinese philosophy Feng Shui, which is equivalent to our Vastu Shastra, energy or chi gets influenced by the arrangement of our home and belongings.

#1 Have something guarding your home

Keep a statue outside the front door. It could be either an animal or a revered figure. A tortoise statue will improve your career prospects while a frog is good for wealth. To fend off enemies, keep a dog statue and that of a cat for emotional disturbances. A statue of Lord Buddha protects you from negativity, makes your surroundings peaceful, and brings prosperity.

#2 Keep a water element at home

To have luck favoring you, keep a water element, such as a fountain, at home. Make sure you always have it filled with fresh water for good luck. An aquarium also does a similar job. Keep one goldfish and eight black fishes in the aquarium. The movements of the fish can bring happiness. Take good care of the fish.

#3 Clean your home

Keep your house prim and proper since our homes and the environment retain the energy that is present in the spaces. Do the basics--tidy up messes inside the home, clean the windows, dust your furniture, make your bed, etc. Oil doors and windows if they squeak; especially the front door, and spread positive energy while leaving or entering your home.

#4 Get rid of broken things

Broken items should not be kept in your home. Be it a car, electrical appliances, or smaller objects; Repair them at the earliest. Those that can't be fixed should be thrown away. Broken objects are believed to give off negative energy or block positive energy. Chipped showpieces and other objects should also be thrown away. Also, ensure you don't have any stopped watches.

#5 Keep the bathroom door closed

Water represents wealth, and since water flows out of the bathroom, this directly affects our desire of having wealth flow inside our house. Always keep the toilet seat cover down, and close the bathroom door to prevent good chi from escaping. Many also believe that the bathroom should not be visible from anywhere in the house as it may lead to digestive issues.