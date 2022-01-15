5 objects spreading negative energy in your home

How we keep our house and what we keep in it can affect the energies inside.

Each place has an energy, it could be negative or positive. This is the reason you feel good in some places, but uncomfortable in others. The same happens in certain corners of your house as well. There could be various reasons for negative energy. Certain objects are also believed to cause negative air. Here are some things you should get rid of.

#1 Thorny plants

Thorny plants, like cactus, are believed to invite disagreements and conflict in the house. According to Feng Shui, such plants should especially not be placed in the living room, bedroom, and main entrance. Romantic relationships also suffer due to these plants. It is also said that these thorny or prickly plants can create financial issues. However, they are fine to be kept outdoors.

#2 Broken or chipped crockery

If one of your cups or plates develops a crack, don't persist on keep using it, simply because it is still able to serve its purpose. Broken crockery invites sadness and makes the environment gloomy. According to Feng Shui, eating on cracked plates can lead to troubles and failures in life. Cooking in chipped vessels can also affect your health and finances.

#3 Television in bedroom

Television in the bedroom is a bad idea. Feng Shui equates TV to a mirror, which releases yang energy. But yin is what we need in our bedrooms to create a relaxed environment which calms us down and helps us sleep better. However, a TV set fills the room with yang, making us restless. If you can't remove it, try covering it.

#4 Stopped clocks

This is a common one most of us have heard about--a stopped clock can bring big bad luck. Feng Shui rules dictate getting stopped clocks fixed. The idea is centered around the belief that a stopped clock basically signifies that you are stuck in life and not moving forward. This can result in a lack of progress in your love life, career, or finances.

#5 Withered plants

Withered plants lead to bad chi in the house. Feng shui suggests ensuring that all your indoor plants are in good condition. Green plants are supposed to exude positivity and vitality, while dying or withered plants do the exact opposite. Take care of your indoor plants, water them as needed and replace them with a new plant if you see one withering.