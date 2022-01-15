Here's why you should laugh more often

Here's why you should laugh more often

Studies prove that the health benefits of laughter are far-ranging.

Be it guffawing while sharing a joke with friends, or chuckling over a comedy show, even a little dose of laughter has surprising health benefits. Studies have shown that children laugh around 400 times a day. Whereas, for adults, this number is shockingly low at 15 minutes a day. Laughing impacts us in several ways. Here are a few reasons to do it more.

Stress Laughing reduces stress

Laughing while being stressed might sound like an oxymoron, but is the best way to get rid of it. Laughter can reduce stress hormones, such as cortisol, and help release happiness-inducing chemical endorphins. Studies have shown that people who laugh often have less possibility of developing depression. it aids muscle relaxation, which helps reduce the physical symptoms of stress.

Heart Improves heart health

Laughter is also known to increase the supply of oxygen to your body. More oxygen stimulates our heart and helps it stay healthy. Improved oxygen supply helps the brain to release endorphins, the happy chemical. Endorphins are known to negate the effects of stress hormones, ultimately leading to lower blood pressure. This reduces the chances of having a heart attack and other cardiovascular diseases.

Lungs Laughter keeps our lungs healthy

The above process also works to give you healthy lungs. Notice how whenever you are stressed, people tell you to breathe and count to ten? The process works to increase oxygen flow to your body, helping the release of endorphins. A session of laughter does the same and tightens chest muscles and diaphragm. This helps eliminate residual air and replace it with fresh oxygen.

Information Improves our immune system

Being stressed is directly related to illnesses as stress hormones tend to overburden our organs. Our body acts negatively to stress leading to a reduction in the release of infection-fighting antibodies. This ultimately hampers our immune system and we become prone to falling sick often.

Pain Laughter relieves pain and lifts your mood

Studies have suggested that an individual who laughs for 15 minutes, can reduce their pain by 10%. Laughter can lift your mood and improve your overall sense of well-being. It is the best way to give yourself a break from worrying or overthinking. The more you laugh, the more endorphins you release, thus ultimately giving a break to your body from negative emotions.

How Here's how to laugh more

1. Be around cheerful people who tend to focus on the positives of life. Such people can laugh at anything, even themselves, and can help you see the lighter things in life. 2. Watch a good comedy show or a stand-up act. 3. Read a humorous book. 4. Spend time with your pet. These furry balls are scientifically known to lower our stress levels.