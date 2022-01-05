5 ways curry leaves improve overall wellness

Jan 05, 2022

Curry leaves have been a major part of Indian traditional medicine as well as Indian cuisine for a very long time. These small green leaves have a unique aroma and a bitter and strong taste. They are high in fiber, potassium, calcium, vitamins, and minerals and contain many beneficial plant compounds which are a rich source of antioxidants. Here's more about them.

#1 Rich in antioxidants

Curry leaves contain beneficial plant compounds like glycosides, linalool, myrcene, mahanimbine, murrayanol, alpha-pinene, etc. Some of these compounds act as powerful antioxidants and protect our body from diseases related to the kidneys, cardiovascular system, and nervous system. A study shows that oral treatment using curry leaves extract can protect against stomach damage induced by certain medicines and also helps to reduce oxidative stress.

#2 Can prevent the risk of cancer

Certain kinds of compounds present in curry leaves reduce the risk of different types of cancer like colon, breast, and cervical cancer. Curry leaves contain essential phytonutrients like flavanoids that have anti-cancer properties and help in preventing the growth of breast cancer cells. Research shows that curry leaves reduce the growth of two types of breast cancer cells and also contract cell viability.

#3 Reduce the risk of developing heart diseases

These nutritional green herbs help to prevent heart-related diseases if added to your everyday diet. Cholesterol oxidation leads to the formation of low-density lipoproteins (LDL) or bad cholesterol in the body. Curry leaves help to control LDL levels by reducing oxidation. According to studies, curry leaves extracts can reduce triglyceride levels and high levels of cholesterol that are responsible for causing several heart diseases.

#4 Excellent for your hair health

Curry leaves are an excellent source of nourishment for your hair and scalp. These green herbs help to prevent hair fall and the beta-carotene and protein in it helps in hair growth. It also strengthens the hair follicle, hydrates the scalp, and prevents greying and dandruff. Boil some fresh curry leaves with coconut oil and apply it to your hair.

#5 Help to heal wounds

Curry leaves help to boost the healing process because of their antioxidant, antiseptic and anti-microbial properties. They also prevent the infection from spreading further and causing any serious skin damage. Take a handful of curry leaves and make a smooth paste to apply to your wounds, bruises, cuts, burns, or rashes to heal them quickly.

Information How to add curry leaves to your diet?

Curry leaves add a rich and unique flavor to Indian dishes like curries or chutneys. You can sprinkle some dried curry leaves on savory dishes for that added flavor. You can even infuse them in oil and use them as a dip or bread topping.