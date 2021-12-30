Lifestyle Hibiscus can solve all your hair problems

Dec 30, 2021

Hibiscus is one of the most popular flowers used for hair treatment

Don't we all long for thick, strong, and shiny hair? This "longing" is precisely what huge corporations are selling. Enticed by advertisements, we go out and buy expensive products. But honestly, how many such commercial products have really shown results? Why not go back to nature which holds an abundance of goodness. Hibiscus is one such lesser-known flower that is immensely good for hair.

Hibiscus is nature's gift to us and it is possible that not everyone is aware of the wonders this flower packs. It has high healing properties which makes it efficient in treating hair problems. Moreover, hibiscus oil is also used to rejuvenate the scalp and enhance hair growth. Studies recommend using hibiscus flowers to treat bald patches.

Hair growth Hibiscus Leaves and Onion for hair growth

If you are suffering from premature baldness, mix the juice of hibiscus leaves and onion juice. Apply the mixture thoroughly to your scalp and leave it for 15-20 minutes. Rinse off with a mild shampoo to remove the smell of onion. This remedy is safe to be used 2-3 times a week and aids the growth of hair from dormant hair follicles.

Nourishment Hibiscus Hair Mask for nourishment

Ingredients required: 3-4 hibiscus leaves, one hibiscus flower, and one cup of yogurt. Mix the above ingredients to make a thick paste. Apply the paste and let it stay for one hour before washing off with mild shampoo. You can also use aloe vera gel or coconut oil in place of yogurt. Regular use of this mask will help strengthen hair roots.

Premature greying Hibiscus And Curry Leaves for premature greying

Hibiscus is a tried and tested ingredient for grey hair. Women in south India commonly use it to keep their hair black. Grind a few hibiscus and curry leaves with a tablespoon of coconut oil. Blend them well to make a thick paste. Apply the mixture and let your hair absorb it for half an hour. Wash off with a mild shampoo.

Dandruff Hibiscus and Fenugreek seeds for dandruff

Hibiscus can also be used to treat dandruff. Soak two tablespoons of fenugreek seeds overnight in water. Mix these soaked seeds with a few hibiscus leaves and flowers. Blend everything with 1/4 cup of buttermilk, and aloe vera gel to make a thick paste. Give a gentle hair massage before rinsing off after an hour of application.