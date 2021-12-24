Lifestyle 5 home remedies to get rid of dandruff

5 home remedies to get rid of dandruff

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 24, 2021, 05:39 pm

Dandruff is the most common hair problem

Dandruff is the most common hair problem. It leads to an itchy and flaky scalp and can be caused by dry skin, usage of unsuitable hair products, or fungi growth. There are a number of products available in the market to deal with it, but honestly, most of them don't work. Here are a few home remedies you can try instead.

Number 1 Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is highly effective in killing the fungi growth caused by dandruff and also offers instant relief from itchy scalp. The presence of acidity in the vinegar eliminates dead skin from your scalp. You can add a little amount of apple cider vinegar to your shampoo or directly apply it to your hair. Adding some essential oils can give great results.

Number 2 Coconut Oil and Lemon Juice

Another effective way to get rid of this problem is by mixing two tablespoons of coconut oil with two tablespoons of lemon juice. Massage your hair with the mixture for a few minutes and wash it off with a mild shampoo. This concoction also nourishes dry hair and will also eliminate the need for chemical products that can harm your hair.

Number 3 Curd and Lemon Juice

Combine curd with a little amount of plant acid like lemon juice to prevent dandruff as well as get rid of other bacterial growth. Squeeze half lemon into the curd and apply directly to your scalp. The anti-microbial properties of this mixture will help treat scalp infections. Rinse off with a mild shampoo after one hour of application.

Number 4 Aloe Vera, Honey and Apple Cider Vinegar mask

Another home remedy to get a dandruff-free scalp is the application of a hair mask containing aloe vera, apple cider vinegar (ACV), and honey. Make a mixture of one tablespoon of ACV and two tablespoons of aloe vera gel with half a tablespoon honey. Apply the mixture to your scalp and rinse off after one hour. Use this mask at least twice a week.

Number 5 Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil has been used for decades to treat skin and hair conditions like acne and dandruff due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Add a few drops of this oil to mild shampoo and gently massage your scalp. Wash it off after a few minutes. This oil helps in killing the fungus that is a key cause of dandruff.