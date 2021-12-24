Lifestyle 5 Christmas movies to binge-watch this season

Has the idea of partying late into the night started stressing you? Well, us as well. If you are looking for ways to spend a quiet Christmas eve at home, we have an idea. Switch on your television and binge-watch some of the most iconic Christmas films ever made. The list is a long one and below we have shortlisted five must-watch films.

#1 It's a Wonderful Life

It's a Wonderful Life is a classic Christmas drama that should be on top of your holiday movie list. This 1946 American film is loosely based on the Charles Dickens novel A Christmas Carol. The film's story revolves around George Bailey, who attempts suicide on Christmas eve. His guardian angel then shows him the value of his life through a series of "what-if" events.

#2 The Grinch

The Grinch is an iconic and timeless animated Christmas classic that you can enjoy with your whole family. Various films have been made on Dr. Seuss's 1957-book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! We recommend watching the 2018-animated version since kids will love it. The film tells the story of Grinch and his pet dog, Max, who steal Christmas from the people of Whoville.

#3 Home Alone

Home Alone is an all-time favorite Christmas movie. It tells the story of the McCallisters who mistakenly leave behind their eight-year-old son Kevin at home while going on a Christmas vacation. While being home alone, Kevin shops for groceries, orders his own food and fights the burglars. No matter how many times you watch this rip-roaring comedy, you can never have enough of it.

#4 The Polar Express

Another classic animation, The Polar Express tells the story of a boy who is slowly losing his belief in Santa Claus. On Christmas eve, he sees a train outside his house. The conductor tells him that it is going to the North Pole and he undertakes the journey with several other kids. The film is all about the idea of truly believing in something.

#5 A Christmas Story

A Christmas Story is a timeless and iconic Christmas film to watch this holiday season. This 1983 comedy film is highly nostalgic and is based on Jean Shephard's semi-autobiographical short stories. The film is portrayed as a narration by adult Ralphie Parker who reminisces his one specific Christmas eve as a nine-year-old and his ultimate desire to own a Red Ryder BB gun.