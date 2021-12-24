Lifestyle 5 cooking mistakes you might be making

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 24, 2021, 05:16 pm

There are a few mistakes we make while cooking which often go unnoticed

So you got a bunch of compliments at the party and you think you are brilliant with the ladle and the wok. But believe us, there are some cooking mistakes that even the most seasoned home cooks are guilty of making. While these might look like small things, they can make a huge difference to the final outcome. Here are a few of them.

Mistake 1 Not fully preheating the pan

If you want to get a nice crust on your meat or stir fry vegetables perfectly, it is important to preheat the pan well. This is a common mistake and we are sure a lot of us have done it. Preheating also helps prevent the food from sticking to the pan. A cold or warm pan will steam the veggies instead of stir-frying them.

Mistake 2 Moving the food frequently while cooking

Cooking requires patience and this means leaving your food alone. Moving or flipping it often can hinder the process of cooking. Be patient and let the food cook in one position for the specified time. Only this way can you get the desired crust, or that perfectly cooked egg. This will also ensure that your food gets texture and a toasty flavor.

Mistake 3 Not preparing the cake pan beforehand

We often forget to prepare our cake pan before preparing the batter. Then, we end up being in a hurry to pop the batter on the pan before lumps begin to form. Stop the rush and prepare your cake pan before you start making the batter. Also, never forget to pre-heat the oven. Set it on before getting on with the preparations.

Mistake 4 Decorating a warm cake

If you start frosting a slightly warm cake, you are in for a tragedy. This can lead your buttermilk or frosting to start melting. Moreover, your cake might become crumblier and you won't be able to decorate it the way you want to. So let the cake cool down completely before getting on with the next steps.

Mistake 5 Not sharpening your knives

An unpopular fact, but a sharp knife is much safer than a blunt one. A knife is supposed to cut through the food easily. This can only be achieved with a sharp knife. With a blunt knife, you end up putting extra force into the job, increasing the possibility of getting injured. So sharpen your knives and use them cautiously.