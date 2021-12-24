Lifestyle 5 essential oils for a lustrous mane

Dec 24, 2021

Different essential oils have different properties

Essential oils are oils that are extracted from plants either through evaporation or distillation. These oils are extremely therapeutic and aromatic. However, they should be mixed with a carrier oil before use. Different essential oils have different properties. Some add shine and moisture to your hair, while others help them grow. Here are some essential oils to deal with various hair problems.

#1 Lavender Essential Oil for hair growth

If you are looking for an essential oil that can promote hair growth, then the lavender essential oil is a perfect choice. According to a study, lavender oil helped in generating quick hair growth in mice. This oil can strengthen your hair follicles and generate cell growth. The oil's calming fragrance helps you de-stress as well. Plus, it has antiseptic and antimicrobial properties.

#2 Tea Tree Oil to control dandruff and dry scalp

Dandruff is basically the scaly, dry flakes of skin on your scalp that can get itchy and embarrassing. Tea tree oil is the best choice to get rid of dandruff. Its strong antifungal and antibacterial properties can help you get rid of the condition. Mix a few drops with olive or coconut oil and massage into the scalp. Wash it off after 30 minutes.

#3 Ylang Ylang Oil for oily scalp

An oily scalp occurs when people have overly active sebaceous glands that produce excess oil. Ylang Ylang oil can minimize the oily feeling in your scalp by balancing the oil production. It also prevents the secretion of excess oil from sebaceous glands. Mix five drops of this oil with three tablespoons of olive oil and massage well. Wash after 30 minutes.

#4 Palmarosa Oil for frizzy hair

Frizzy hair is tough to maintain and style as it feels rough with dehydrated strands. Palmarosa essential oil is super hydrating and moisturizing and helps to treat frizzy hair making it smooth. It also makes curly hair manageable and helps to maintain its shine. Mix 6-7 drops of this oil with some carrier oil and massage well. Keep for 15-20 minutes before washing off.

#5 Cedarwood essential oil for hair fall

Hair fall is caused by a variety of factors, ranging from medical treatments, stress, to hormonal changes. Cedarwood essential oil has anti-bacterial properties and can balance the oil-producing glands, leading to a reduction in hair fall. Mix a few drops of this oil with some carrier oil and massage well. Then wash it off after 10 minutes.