Easy and classy everyday hairstyles for your long mane

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jul 10, 2021, 12:48 am

These quick hairdos will help you tame your long tresses in no time

Styling and grooming your long mane can be challenging, as it is time-consuming and requires a lot of patience. If you are someone who always puts up the hair into a messy bun, we urge you to try these simple hairdos that you can master in a matter of minutes. Read on for a step-by-step guide for a few classy hairdos on long hair.

#1

Twisted updo with decorative hair stick

Apply a hydrating cream or hair serum throughout the length of your hair strands. Comb your hair to detangle any knots. Next, using a fancy hair stick, twirl the hair into the desired shape by leaving a few inches at the ends. Brush out the loose hair. Finally, using bobby pins, add the free strands to the twist.

#2

Style long, curly hair into chunky twists

Wet your hair using hair spray. Make an off center part and separate two front sections of hair. Create the first twist using half of the sectioned-off hair. Move diagonally from the hairline and keep twisting until you reach the ends. Do at least three twists on either side. Finally, comb the rest of the hair and leave it as you would normally do.

#3

Bubble ponytail with colored and funky hair ties

Brushback the hair into a ponytail and secure it with a cute scrunchie. Use hairspray to tame flyaways on the crown. Now, add hair ties every few inches of the ponytail, leaving a small portion toward the end. You can use hair ties of the same color and mix and match the color to add some quirk and funk to the style.

#4

This is how you should do a rope braid

Comb your hair and secure it into a ponytail at the nape of your neck. Use an elastic and tighten it multiple times to represent a rope tie. Separate the hair into three equal sections. Pick the strand from one side and cross it in between the other two strands. Repeat this with the strand on the opposite side. Continue braiding till the end.