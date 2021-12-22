Lifestyle Here's how to use aloe vera for skin and hair

Here's how to use aloe vera for skin and hair

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 22, 2021, 06:46 pm

Aloe vera is widely used by the beauty industry for several purposes

Aloe vera has lately become the main weapon in our skincare arsenal. It is widely used by the beauty industry for several purposes. You can directly extract the gel from aloe vera leaves or buy the gel from the market to treat several skin and hair conditions. From reducing acne to treating dry hair, let us discover the magic of this plant.

Context Why does this story matter?

Aloe vera has been used for decades for various purposes. It can promote hair growth and treat the itchy scalp due to its anti-inflammatory properties. The presence of Vitamins A, C, and E in it can strengthen and repair hair strands. The antimicrobial properties of aloe can reduce acne. It can boost skin cell reproduction and lighten blemishes on the face, too.

Skin condition Unclog pores

The magical abilities of aloe vera gel can help eliminate oil and dirt from the clogged pores on your skin. Simply apply some fresh aloe vera gel evenly over the pores and give it a gentle massage with clean hands for a few minutes. Rinse off with cold water after 10-15 minutes. This hack is safe to be used every day.

Skin usage Use as a face wash and toner

Aloe vera gel can be utilized as a face wash. The gel is sure to provide you with soft and moisturized skin. Just wash your face with normal water, dab on the gel, massage, and rinse well. You can make aloe vera skin toner, too. Mix one part gel with two parts of water or rose water and your toner is ready to use.

Hair mask Mix with yogurt to hydrate your hair

A hair mask made from aloe vera and yogurt can efficiently hydrate your dry hair and bring a healthy shine to them. Just mix three tablespoons of aloe vera gel with two tablespoons of yogurt and olive oil. Massage the mixture on your hair and rinse off after one hour. Notably, this hair mask can also help prevent dandruff.

Hair care Mix with coconut oil for deep conditioning

Coconut oil is great for deep conditioning your hair, especially when combined with aloe gel. Make a mixture of two teaspoons of aloe vera gel and two tablespoons of coconut oil and give a gentle massage to your hair with the mixture. Leave it overnight and wash with mild shampoo for best results. It can keep frizzy hair at bay and enhance hair growth.