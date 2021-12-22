Lifestyle 5 party mocktails for this festive season

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 22, 2021, 06:31 pm

Which mocktail are you going to make this festive season?

Christmas and New Year's eve call for the preparation of numerous snacks and drinks. While we tend to put a lot of thought into our food, drinks are limited to the usual options. Why not try a few snazzy mocktails this year? All you need are some fruits, juices, syrups, and creams. Here are five easy mocktail recipes to try this season.

Number 1 Pomegranate Punch

You need two and a half cups of water, 2 cups of pomegranate juice, and lemon juice for garnishing. Take a large bowl, add the water and pomegranate juice to it. Now squeeze lemon juice for a tangy flavor. The drink is sweet and tangy with all the goodness of pomegranate and Vitamin C from the lemons.

Number 2 Skinny Bloody Mary

For this drink, prepare two cups of tomato juice. Instead of salt, add two tablespoons of lime juice. Add one teaspoon of Worcester sauce (concoction of soya sauce and vinegar). Then add half a teaspoon of horseradish along with a few drops of hot pepper sauce. After you mix them, pour them over the ice cubes. You can also include celery sticks.

Number 3 Faux Mojito

Fill a pint glass up to one-third of its capacity with water, then add eight mint leaves to it. Mix three teaspoons of lime juice in it with one and a half teaspoons of sugar syrup. Now gently mash the leaves along with the liquid with a pestle. Do not break the leaves. Pour ice in glass, and then add the concoction.

Number 4 Meyer Lemon Sangria

Take a bowl and add slices of one apple and orange. Now add sugar as per your taste. But don't make it too sweet. Next, add half a cup of orange juice and one-fourth cup of lime juice. Then take one liter of red grape juice and add it to this above mix. Add sliced fruits to it and serve with ice.

Number 5 Lavender Lemonade Spritzer

Boil eight cups of water in a pot. Add half a cup of sugar and cook on low flame for five minutes. Now take it off the gas, add the juice of 6-8 lemons and lavender to it. Let it cool, separate the lavender with a strainer. Put the mixture in the fridge. Add club soda or water to the mixture and serve.