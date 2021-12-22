Lifestyle 5 ways to get the perfect brows

5 ways to get the perfect brows

Written by Sneha Das Twitter Published on Dec 22, 2021, 04:57 pm

Here are some best ways to get perfect and well-defined brows

Well-shaped eyebrows are essential to getting that perfect look. No matter how beautiful your eye make-up is, if your brows are messy and not done well, then the entire look will be ruined. Eyebrows also frame your eyes and make them look more defined. This is the reason why the market is flooded with brow products. Here are five ways to achieve perfect-looking eyebrows.

Face shape Figure out your face shape

It's extremely important to find your face shape to get your eyebrow game strong. It can be oval, round, long, square, heart, or diamond. Shallow arches and soft angles work best for oval faces while an angled and lifted arch is perfect for a round face. A flat eyebrow will make a long face appear shorter while rounded brows work best for diamond faces.

Over-plucking Do not over-pluck your eyebrows

While tweezers are great for getting rid of some rogue hairs here and there, but they do not make for the best option to shape your brows. Over-plucking your brows can permanently stop hair growth and can also damage the area underneath the hair follicle. But if you still want to go for it, we suggest you tweeze further away from your eyebrows.

Threading Consider threading your eyebrows

Threading is the best way to define and enhance your natural brow shape. Threading is extremely precise and can remove hairs that are too short or fine. It can also pull hairs from underneath the surface to grab and remove since threading exerts pressure on top of your skin. We recommend getting your eyebrows threaded once a month to maintain that perfect brow shape.

Check Keep the tail of your brows in check

Considering the right place your brow ends is equally important as where it begins. Overextending the tail of your brows can create a droopy effect. To measure your eyebrow tail, place a pencil diagonally at your nostril and line it up to the outer edge of your eyes. The place where the pencil hits your brow bone is where your eyebrows should end.

Arch Do not forget to create a natural arch

Finding the right spot where the arch peaks is important to make your eyebrows look defined. If the arches are too pointed, they look fake. Instead, try to create a natural and subtle one. To create an arch, hold a pencil against your nostril and line it up diagonally with the center of your eyes. That's the spot where an arch should go naturally.

Information Fill in your brows

To hide any sparse spots, fill in your brows with some brow powder or an eyebrow pencil in a shade close to your natural brow color. Then follow it up with a brow gel or brow mascara to keep your eyebrows in place.