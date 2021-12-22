Lifestyle 5 cleaning habits to step away from now

Breaking a few habits can make cleaning an easy job

Cleaning your house can get extremely stressful, especially if you are someone who hates cleaning. If you are an occasional cleaner, or someone who likes to scrub everything daily, there is a chance you have a few bad cleaning habits. It is time to take note of these habits and break away from them. Here are a few of them.

Stop using dirty sponges, scrub brushes, spray bottles, and other dirty cleaning tools. A dirty mop or cleaning sponge might actually end up releasing more germs than soaking them up. Similarly, with bigger tools, such as your washing machine, clean the tub periodically and get rid of detergent residue as this might stink up your clothes. Use hot water with disinfectant to clean mops.

#2 Piling up dirty dishes in the sink

Leaving dirty dishes in the sink till they start to overflow might sound convenient, but it is really a hazard. The longer the dishes stay in the sink, the more bacteria accumulates on them. Also, never put plates with leftover food on them into the sink, as you risk the growth of all sorts of microbes. This is also an invitation to insects.

#3 Overuse of cleaning products

Overuse of cleaning products can have an adverse impact on your items instead of making them squeaky clean. If you use too much laundry detergent, it will not wash away fully and you might need to run another wash cycle. Similarly, if you are in the habit of using too much floor cleaner, you are risking snatching away the shine of your floor.

#4 Not dealing with paper clutter

Every house has a desk or a corner that is full of magazines, bills, pamphlets, menus, and so on. Even when this pile starts to bother us, we keep delaying dealing with it. Assign a place for your mail. See if you even need all those magazines and cancel subscriptions. Deal with the clutter once a week so it doesn't get out of hand.

#5 Not organizing cleaning items

Organize your cleaning products and tools in such a way that you never have to go on a hunting spree every time you think of cleaning. Invest in a carryall and store all your kitchen cleaning products and tools in it and put the carryall under the sink. Do the same for your bathroom cleaning tools as well.