5 ways to tackle fine lines under the eyes

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 22, 2021, 02:23 pm

The skin under your eyes is delicate which makes it more susceptible to the skin-aging process

As people get older, the skin loses its elasticity as well as the ability to renew itself. The skin under your eyes is extremely delicate which makes it more susceptible to the aging process. Though these fine lines are certain to happen as you grow older, you can definitely delay them. If you already have a few, then you can reduce their appearance.

#1 Facial exercises can tighten your skin

There are a few facial exercises, based on research, that have proven helpful in tightening the skin under your eyes. Try keeping your jawbone tight and move your eyes in a right to left motion then left to right. Do the same movement from top to bottom and bottom to top. Do this five times in each direction every day to witness results.

#2 Gentle exfoliation can promote new cell growth

A gentle exfoliation of dry skin underneath your eyes can enhance the growth of new cells. Look for products that have alpha hydroxy acid and beta hydroxy acid as they are known to soften your skin and eliminate wrinkles and fine lines. However, ensure that these products are used in an extremely gentle manner as our eyes are very sensitive to harsh chemicals.

#3 Protect your skin from sun exposure

Fine lines underneath your eyes can be prevented if you protect your skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun. Use sunscreens that have a minimum of 30 SPF (Sun Protection Factor). If your skin is exposed to direct sunlight, make use of sunglasses and hats. Brimmed sunglasses also help prevent squinting of the eyes, an expression that can lead to wrinkle formation.

#4 Vitamin C can hydrate under eye area

Topical Vitamin C serums are highly efficient in smoothing out the fine lines under your eyes as these serums can hydrate and plump your skin. Breakdown in collagen can lead to dark shadows and puffiness in the under-eye area. Regular use of a product with Vitamin C can enhance the production of collagen. Lemon oil, rich in vitamin C, can also reduce wrinkle appearance.

#5 Do not skip under-eye cream

The lack of moisture under your eyes can also result in those unwanted fine lines and this is exactly why it is advised to use under-eye creams. According to healthcare professionals, the presence of ingredients like retinol, hyaluronic acid, and peptides in your cream can prove highly effective to treat the problem. Opt for thick creams for intense hydration.